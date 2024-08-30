Most people in the world view Switzerland as a safe, sensible, fair and free nation. The reality is that behind its pristine veneer, it is as corrupt - if not more - than any other nation, and is becoming increasingly repressive at an alarming rate.

As many of you know, I am Swiss (from my mother’s side) and live in my home country. This has given me a certain vantage point to report on globalism, with Switzerland having been selected to host these dark institutions on our soil back in the 19th century.

Today, I wanted to draw your attention to more local news and the bleak state of free speech here.

While all eyes are on the U.K. at the moment due to their Orwellian crack down on freedom of expression — to the point of jailing people for memes and stickers — and on France as we await more information on Pavel Durov’s arrest, free speech is under unprecedented attack in Switzerland as well.

A friend of mine, who goes by the pseudonym “Barbouille” on X, has just been fined the hefty amount of CHF 4’800, approx $ 5’700 — for a tweet.

His crime? Calling out the indoctrination of children being taught what LGBTQI… stands for in a classroom, under a video posted by another account on March 24, 2023.

Here is the video, and a screenshot of Barbouille’s comment:

Barbouille’s post referred to people who engage in such indoctrination as “degenerates”, with a funny play on words in French “DGNRÉS+” and a direct hint to the famous French TV program “Des Chiffres et des Lettres”, which was referenced by the original poster with his “consonant, vowel,…” tweet.

A few hours after publishing the video, they deleted it. Not wanting his response to be floating around out of context, Barbouille also deleted his comment shortly thereafter, and then forgot about it.

In late September, six months after this X exchange, Barbouille received a summons from the police department of the city of Lausanne to present himself on October 4, 2023.

The official reason he was being called in was “racial discrimination and incitement to hatred”.

At the summons in Lausanne, Barbouille learned that he had been denounced to the public prosecutor back in March, following a dozen of critical tweets against LGBTQ propaganda, and in particular, for the “DGNRES+” tweet.

Barbouille gave his deposition, and waited for further communications from the authorities.

The public prosecutor of Lausanne decided to transfer the case to Zurich, Barbouille’s official canton of residence and where the supposed infraction was perpetrated. Barbouille was notified of this change at the end of March 2024.

No other communications were shared nor known measures taken until he received a penalty order a couple of weeks ago, mid-August 2024.

In their letter, the prosecutor handed down the following order to Barbouille:

- a penalty of 30 day-fine priced at CHF 160.-, totalling 4'800.-, with a two-year conditional sentence.

- a CHF 900.- fine + 800.- for fees, totalling 1'700.- , or 6 days in prison if not paid.

Their decision was based on the argument below (translated from German):

"On 24 March, 2023, the accused added the comment ‘DGNRES+’ to a post on his channel by an unknown user with the pseudonym ‘Aglari’, in which LGBTI people were referred to as ‘dégénérés’ (‘degenerates’). By publicly referring to members of the LGBTI community as ‘degenerates’, the accused stirred up emotions in the sense of a general incitement to hatred and discrimination against LGBTI people, which the accused at least had to reckon with and which he therefore condoned."

Here is the official document:

According to Switzerland’s Constitution, free speech is protected under Article 16:

However, due to its breath, article 261bis of the Swiss Criminal Code, impedes on our fundamental right to free speech:

It is on the basis of this article of the Swiss Criminal Code that Barbouille’s speech is being severely curtailed.

Unfortunately, this isn’t an isolated case.

One man based in Bern, “Mr. Bern” (for the purpose of this article), was also ordered to pay a hefty fine for the “crime” of posting a comment critical of the LGBTQ+ doctrine on Facebook.

Responding to post by a member of our National Council, Andreas Glamer, Mr. Bern wrote (translated from German):

“If you dig up the LGBTQI after 200 years, you will only find men and women based on the skeletons. Everything else is a mental illness that has been brought up through the curriculum!”

This comment landed him directly at the cantonal police of Bern station, where he was interrogated by officials for “discrimination and incitement to hatred” according to the same art. 261bis.

Here is an extract of the interrogation transcript (translated from German):

Following his testimony and refusal to budge on his position, Mr. Bern received this order by the public prosecutor:

- a penalty of 50 day-fine priced at CHF 50.-, totalling 2’500.-, with a two-year conditional sentence.

- a CHF 500.- fine + 800.- for fees, totalling 1'300.-

Mr. Bern opposed the decision, opting to go to trial.

The verdict, handed down on December 20, 2023, was sobering:

- a penalty of 50 day-fine priced at CHF 50.-, totalling 2’500.-, with a two-year conditional sentence.

- a CHF 500.- fine, or 10 days in prison if unpaid.

- judicial process fees: CHF 2’200.-, reduced to 1’400.- if he renounces to a written report by the court.

His lawyer dissuaded him from appealing this decision, stating that: “in Switzerland, you don’t stand a chance.”

Interestingly, it appears Mr. Bern was denounced by 10 people in nine different cantons, all with identical complaints. A few of these people are journalists, some well-known figures in Swiss media. This leads to believe it was a coordinated effort to set an example:

To this day, Mr. Bern refuses to pay and would rather go to prison.

My friend Barbouille is also prepared to go all the way with the courts, and has already filed an opposition and hired a lawyer to defend his case.

It worth noting that it was Barbouille’s own brother who first reported him to the authorities in Lausanne. For the record, he identities himself as a LGBTQIA activist.

These cases are but two unknown instances where Swiss citizens are being deprived of their right to speak freely.

One recent case did make it in the news which you may have heard about, involving a controversial Swiss-French essayist named Alain Soral.

Soral was convicted of hate speech and jailed for three months, because he called a journalist a “fat lesbian” and “queer activist” in an interview.

Here is a summary from his Wikipedia page:

RTS, the French speaking TV station of the Swiss state media, filmed this segment explaining Soral’s case, and its historic significance for the protection against hate speech… (2min):

Their aim couldn’t have been stated more clearly: “For LGBT associations, this court decision could encourage more people to file complaints.”

Meanwhile, people who flaunt their degeneracy in our streets are unbothered. If you want to see the extent of the “visibility” of such associations’ members and what they are defending, have a look at the pictures in this article.

Regarding Soral’s comments, my opinion is that ad hominem attacks are unproductive and often self-discrediting. But it is one’s prerogative to engage in such speech, and we must defend everyone’s right to speak freely.

As a Swiss national, I am outraged that my fellow citizens –- and perhaps myself one day –– are being persecuted by our government and denied our most basic freedom as human beings.

I am also infuriated that we, ordinary tax-paying citizens are fined exorbitant amounts and/or face prison, while these globalists institutions are granted special status that absolve them from paying taxes, among other benefits and regulation breaks –– institutions that are instrumental in pushing censorship across nations.

Along with our governments, the EU, Big Tech companies, and the web of NGOs set up to attack people’s right to free speech, these globalist organizations are using various pretexts, whether it be “defending the rights” of the LGBTQIA community, racism against mass migration, covid “misinformation”, to double down on censorship.

As you and I know, this is part of a much larger game plan to legally silence any dissent against our rulers, and pave the way to justify the end of online anonymity.

This systemic assault on our freedoms will not stop until they reach their goal: a social credit score system, tied to our digital ID, implemented to control our every move, transaction, injection, and speech.

Netflix’s Black Mirror episode “Nosedive” may seem like an exaggerated version of where society is headed –– but it is not, nor is it far off in the future (if you haven’t already, it is a must watch asap).

Doxxed and denounced by his own brother, Barbouille is now facing the censorship machine first hand.

If we don’t stand up for the Barbouilles of our world, we will all be next.