George Orwell warned us in his novel 1984.

But the time for warnings is over.

Orwell’s dystopia is here.

He called it “INGSOC”.

The streets of the U.K. have been ablaze for a week.

They say it’s about immigration and, to some extent, it is.

The Brits rightly resent the unprecedented flooding of their country by migrants, the high crime rate they bring, and the looming threat of ethnic extinction.

The migrants believe they have a right to be there because the British government has told them so, and because, in many cases, the U.K. participated in the destruction of their home countries in the first place.

The recent explosion of violence was inevitable.

In fact, violence was the point.

Violence was also the point in George Orwell’s dystopian novel 1984, which portrayed a world perpetually at war. Three superstates, Oceania, Eurasia and Eastasia, constantly battled each other, switching alliances from week to week, trying to get an edge that would always be denied them.

There was no end to the war in 1984, because it wasn’t supposed to end.

War was the point.

A people at war tolerate more readily the abuses of the state.

Some call this the “strategy of tension”, an age-old tactic for controlling populations.

Violence is created artificially in order to justify extreme countermeasures by the state.

The term “strategy of tension” is often associated with the sudden rise of terrorism and political violence in Italy in the late 1960s (though of course, this tactic has been used for centuries).

The terrorists themselves claimed to be communist revolutionaries, and some may have actually believed they were. However, it is now known that these “communist” operations were secretly orchestrated by Western intelligence agencies, to create provocations that would justify government crackdowns. This program, first codenamed “Operation Gladio” in Italy, was instituted by NATO throughout Europe.

The current unrest in the U.K. bears all the hallmarks of a classic “strategy of tension”.

It was deliberately caused by the U.K. government’s own policies, in order to legitimize a more authoritarian regime.

I discussed this briefly on the War Room (10min) earlier this week:

Brian Garrish of UK Column (3:46min) gave an excellent breakdown of how the riots allow “the government to focus on the violence, not the underlying issue”:

And, indeed, the U.K. government’s response this past week makes 1984 seem more like a manual than a work of fiction.

Listen to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer threatening dire measures against the protesters (46sec):

Stephen Parkinson, the director of Public Prosecutions of England and Wales, has now warned that mere “retweets” could lead to arrests (44sec):

The British people now live in a society with two-tier policing and a two-tier justice system that allows actual criminals to face little or no consequences, while ordinary citizens are jailed for alleged “hate speech” and “racism”.

Could it be that both sides in the U.K. unrest – each in their own way – are unwittingly playing an assigned role, acting as useful idiots in a drama not of their making?

My dear friend Richard Poe would say yes, and I heartily agree.

Richard has written a brilliant new book which contends that our modern world was essentially built on a “strategy of tension”.

He presents evidence that the French and Russian Revolutions were as phony and contrived as the riots rocking the U.K. today.

In his book –– How the British Invented Communism (And Blamed It On The Jews) –– Richard reveals that the same secretive cabal that instigated the Age of Revolution also brought forth the World Economic Forum and the globalist agenda it represents.

This cabal has gone by many names. At the time of the Russian Revolution, it was known as the British Round Table Movement and its leader was Lord Alfred Milner.

As Richard explains in his book, Milner and the British Round Table Movement sought to draw together all English-speaking nations in the world into a global superstate, in which the ruling classes would control the population through socialism.

George Orwell was privy to these plans, and used them as the basis of 1984. The story takes place in Oceania, a superstate formed by the union of the British Empire and the United States of America –– the exact vision of the British Round Table Movement. The ruling ideology of Orwell’s Oceania was called “INGSOC”, short for English Socialism.

Richard argues that INGSOC is, in fact, the ideology of modern globalism.

I highly recommend his incredible 38-part thread on the true meaning of INGSOC, published in March 2021:

Another name for INGSOC is Fabian socialism.

If globalism = communism 2.0 –– as I wrote in my foreword to How the British Invented Communism (And Blamed It On The Jews) –– then Fabianism is a key weapon in fostering the new order.

In the video below (3min), Cory Bernardi explains the core ideas and methodology of the Fabian Society:

Though British in origin, neither the Round Table nor its Fabian offshoot ever cared about the British people.

They represent only the interests of the oligarchy.

In his 2021 article “How The British Invented George Soros”, Richard shows how the early Fabians planned from the beginning to rob the British people of their nationhood, reducing all countries –– even their own –– to provinces of a global empire, devoid of national identity. He wrote:

In a 1901 tract called Twentieth Century Politics: A Policy of National Efficiency, Sidney Webb called for an end to “abstract rights based on ‘nationalities’.” Dismissing what he called the “fervid propaganda of Irish `Home Rule,’” Webb condemned any movement that pushed for “self-government” based upon the “obsolete tribal notion” of “racial autonomy.” Instead, Webb held that the world should be divided into “administrative units” based solely on geography, “whatever the mixture of race,” as exemplified by “that great commonwealth of peoples called the British Empire” which included “members of all races, of all human colors, and nearly all languages and religions.”

This century-old Fabian vision is strangely echoed in the immigration policies of Western countries today, and in United Nations plans to increase global migration (see their seminal paper “Replacement Migration” published in 2000).

It should therefore come as no surprise that Keir Starmer is a Fabian – in fact, all Labour PMs have been Fabians. Watch as he bluntly admits that his first loyalty is to Davos, not the U.K. (34sec):

As I wrote in my foreword to Richard’s book, we’re not going to succeed in defeating communism unless we go to the source.

And it appears the source is in London.

We are effectively living through the culmination point of over 200 years of political subversion, intelligence operations, and paramilitary tactics, largely developed and deployed by U.K. elites, in order to subdue and control the masses.

We must realize we were sold a very big lie. For the same people who purported to be fighting communism are the ones who invented communism in the first place –– and who are spreading it across the West and the world today under its new name: globalism.

Let us not forget that it was the WEF who told us “you’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy.”

The same WEF has also been at the forefront of promoting modern mass migration –– which we can now recognize as one of the greatest “strategy of tension” operations in the history of mankind.

These riots are but another stepping stone towards communism 2.0, based upon a Chinese-style social score credit system, where mass surveillance, censorship, Digital IDs, and CBDCs are a prerequisite.

Truly Orwellian times are upon us, and so is INGSOC.

“The first step in defending oneself against psychological warfare tactics is to be aware of them", as I said in my aforementioned War Room segment.

In short, my friends, don’t take the bait.

Make Orwell Fiction Again.