Illustration by Daniel Zender

Plans for a New Digital Order –– a fully digitized, total-surveillance society –– are moving ahead faster than you think.

From February 12-14, 2024, industry leaders and government officials met in Dubai for the World Governments Summit (WGS). Think mini Davos meet-up in the Middle East, focusing on how governments will be run. In their own words:

“The World Governments Summit Organization is a global, neutral, non-profit organization dedicated to shaping the future of governments. The Summit, in its various activities, explores the agenda of the next generation of governments, focusing on harnessing innovation and technology to solve universal challenges facing humanity.”

The six main themes for this year’s WGS were the following:

The focus of this article will be on the first theme, “Government Acceleration and Transformation”, as it is the linchpin for the rest of the agenda.

So what is this “transformation”, and what is GovTech?

GovTech is short for government technology, and refers to the digitization of a nation’s public services and processes. Using software and a modern IT infrastructure, the objective is to digitize our societies at large. This new system of digital governance transforms the way citizens function and interact with their governments. Examples range from ordering birth, death, and marriage certificates, applying for your driver’s license, a business license, a land title registration, paying fines and utility bills, filing your taxes and even voting. In this system, we are forced to have digital IDs and all of our data stored in “the cloud” whether we like it or not. You cannot opt out. Those who refuse to identify themselves digitally will be denied access to civic participation and government services.

This transition is happening across the world as I write, with certain nations having a more advanced infrastructure and broader implementation than others. Governments’ digitization plans involve high telecommunication connectivity, development of online platforms and indoctrination of the public to accept the new digital order.

Progress towards a fully digitized society is being tracked by the United Nations, which has created the “E-Government Development Index” (EGDI):

“The E-Government Development Index can serve as a benchmarking tool for countries to identify their strengths and weaknesses and shape their policies along these findings in the area of e-government.”

This is the WGS’ purpose at its core: to invite key players in GovTech –– company CEOs, communications infrastructure experts, ministers or other officials running these programs –– and share status reports of their progress in their respective countries.

120 government delegations met at this year’s WGS and spoke about successes and challenges in reaching their goal of a fully streamlined and digitally run government.

In a panel entitled “Digital Government: A Dream for Some, a Reality for Others”, Barbabos’ Minister of Industry, Innovation, Science and Technology Marsha Caddle explained how the digitization of governments is a global question, not only a national one. She then focused on how digital ID adoption will enable the Barbadian government to fully digitize its services (2min):

In that same panel, Mongolia’s Minister of Digital Development and Communications Uchral Nyam Osor discussed the processes and legal framework which facilitated the introduction of “e-Mongolia” (3min):

Uchral Nyam Osor further explained his government’s efforts to provide connectivity to the Mongolian people, especially in remote areas.

He also revealed Mongolia’s agreements with Starlink and Space X, showcasing how Elon Musk’s companies - and thus the Department of Defense - are an integral part of the digitization of services across the globe (3min):

Other panels included “How Can Governments Drive Tech Progress While Ensuring Citizen Adoption?”, “Empowering Citizens Digitally: The New Era of Convenience”, “Government Digital Transformation: The Road Ahead”, and “A Journey to 2050: What Citizens Expect from the Governments of Tomorrow”, to list a few.

The emphasis was placed on the supposed advantages of digitization for the public, including convenience, cost effectiveness, reduced paper consumption, as well as decreased criminality and corruption. Artificial Intelligence was touted as a critical accelerator to these changes.

One discussion dedicated to Albania stood out, featuring former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, titled “Transforming Nations: Is Tech Our Solution?”.

Before praising Rama for dutifully bringing Albania into the digital age, Blair insisted on how digital IDs and the cloud are central to a nation’s transformation (2min):

"It is about having a cloud infrastructure so your data are held in the cloud and then the digital identity so that each citizen can interact with their government through their smartphone."

Rama’s intervention was interesting for several reasons. In this first clip, he highlights how technology helps “countries that are behind” and how the use of AI is speeding up Albania’s EU application process considerably (3min):

Rama then explained how countries like Albania have an advantage when it comes to implementing this new digitized system of governance. After the dismantlement of the old communist regime, Albania was a blank slate — unlike Western “democracies” which have long-established, deeply entrenched bureaucratic structures (2min):

It is indeed easier to “build back better” in destroyed or impoverished countries, assisting them to “recover through the help of digitization”.

E-Ukraine: 100% engineered and driven by the Globalists.

This brings us to Ukraine, and the ambitious plans for digital reconstruction as the country continues to be devastated by the war.

As early as November 2022, BlackRock announced that an agreement had been signed with the Ukrainian Government to rebuild the country. A few months later, BlackRock also revealed it had partnered with J.P. Morgan to set up a reconstruction bank in Ukraine.

Part of the funding is going towards “Diia”, Ukraine’s e-governance program which was first launched in February 2020, two years before the war. As per this press release, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) was instrumental in the creation of Diia:

“Since the establishment of Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation (MDT) in 2019, USAID provided legal, financial, and technical assistance to develop Diia for Ukrainian citizens”.

In fact, USAID — and more specifically Samantha Power — has been instrumental in the digitization of Ukraine, dating back to the Obama years. One example is the “TAPAS” initiative, which kicked off in 2016:

In September 2021, Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov wrote an article for the Atlantic Council (one of the Globalists’ key outfits for influence operations), entitled “Ukraine’s digital revolution is gaining momentum”. He stated back then:

“The launch of the Diia app was a big step towards the “paperless” vision that lies at the core of the Ministry of Digital Transformation philosophy … Since spring 2020, the challenges presented by the Covid pandemic have helped to accelerate existing digitization processes in Ukraine”.

The war is also a catalyst to “accelerate” and “transform” the country into an e-society, with Diia’s expansion being one of the stated key aims since it started.

In July 2022, Fedorov shared the following promo clip on Twitter, with this caption:

“Ukraine 2030 — the freest and most digital country in the world. Without bureaucracy, but with strong tech industry. Cashless & paperless. This is the future we are building.”

Watch (2min):

As highlighted during the WGS, adoption of the population is a key element for these digital systems to become ubiquitous. Education is one way to achieve that goal, financial incentives another — especially when people are faced with the devastating consequences of war. A perfect example is Ukraine’s “eRecovery” scheme to compensate Ukrainians for damaged property. From the article “Government Launches eRecovery Program”:

Concurrently, USAID is helping record private and public property damage after having approved an extension of the TAPAS program due to the war:

It may be a small example, but see how it works? Problem, reaction, solution. A problem is created, in this case the war in Ukraine. Disorder and chaos follows. Digitization is presented as the solution.

Diia’s e-governance model has been so successful that USAID announced in January 2023 at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting that it would allocate $650,000 to implement similar systems in other countries.

This news of expansion comes as USAID continues to finance Ukraine’s digital future. In January 2024, USAID, UK International Development (UK Dev) and Eurasia Foundation revealed a $150 million five-year program called the “Digital Transformation Activity (DTA)”, dedicated to “enhancing Ukraine’s digital capabilities and building resilient systems for a secure, prosperous future”.

That same month, at the 2024 Annual Meeting in Davos, the WEF and Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation signed a letter of intent agreeing to “work towards the country’s digital transformation”:

This comes on the heels of the WEF opening its first GovTech center in Berlin:

The Berlin GovTech center will serve as a hub for the WEF’s “GovTech Network”, which connects “a cross-sectorial community of GovTech champions to identify emerging trends, strategic priorities and critical roadblocks in shaping an ambitious and actionable agenda to fast-track the digital transformation of government and public services”.

In true public-private partnership fashion, major corporations including Google, Visa, Amazon and Microsoft (to name a few), have been working hand in hand for many years with all the other “stakeholders” in order to realize their vision of a completely digitized Ukraine — as a model for a digitized world.

The First Blueprint: E-Estonia

So how will these e-societies look exactly? As mentioned on several panels at the WGS last week, Estonia is the ultimate benchmark.

Back in the 90s, the post-Soviet Baltic state decided to go fully digital, launching the “Tiger Leap” program. Its aim was to create a “digital society, where all citizens would be technologically literate and governance would be paperless, decentralised, transparent, efficient and equitable”.

Their objective was reached: 99% of public services are now digital. After three decades, their e-government is almost complete.

This would not have been feasible without implementing digital IDs, which have been mandatory in Estonia for over 20 years. It is the bedrock of “e-Estonia”, a term which refers to the government’s digitization of Estonia’s society at large.

I recommend watching this 10min PBS presentation entitled “How Estonia built a digital first government”, as it showcases how the country works:

The Road Ahead: hooked up on the control grid.

As Edi Rama mentioned in his discussion with Tony Blair, Western countries are at a “disadvantage” transitioning into digital nations due to their massive bureaucracies. Though the implementation of e-services across the West has been incremental, it is a question of when, not if, our countries go fully digital. Another question is whether some cataclysmic event will bring about this digital era faster. The WEF “anticipates” a “cyber-attack with COVID-like characteristics”:

The consequences and ensuing “solutions” following such an event were simulated in the WEF’s exercise “Cyber Polygon”, similar to the Event 201 simulation for a biological pandemic. Both reports provide roadmaps to “reset” governance systems.

The playbook stays the same, regardless of the pretext. “Health emergencies” are used as a predicate for “vaxx passports” and an overall digital healthcare infrastructure; the climate change scam for carbon footprints and allowances; cyber criminality for heightened online security; disinformation for ending online anonymity; and GovTech for convenience. All lead to the imposition of digital identity for citizens.

Digital IDs will be tied to a social credit score and to a centrally backed digital currency. Individuals will have every single action and transaction tracked, traced and controlled as is being tested in China –– the Globalists’ other blueprint. Those who do not comply or are “guilty of wrong think”, will be penalized by limiting their access to transportation and other services.

While this dystopian vision for society can be traced back to the early 20th century, advancement in technology has now made it a reality. Increased connectivity globally –– due to providers like Elon Musk’s Space X, which operates Starlink –– has enabled our overlords to connect, store and share data at unprecedented levels. Add smartphones (as Tony Blair pointed out), the Internet of Things (IoT) as well as AI, and you have a deadly combination for humanity.

With our full complicity (for those of us who are guilty of owning a smartphone), these various “stakeholders” –– governments, corporations, international organizations, media, academia –– are herding us into our individual digital jails as they transform our nations into cell blocks. Ultimately, these will be integrated into one single centralized e-government: “prison planet”.

Nations will be nothing more than digital entities, illusory lines on a map at best, their citizens relegated to mere inmates.

Freedom and privacy, as we have known them, will cease to exist.

Is this the future we really want?

It may not be –– but if we don’t opt out before it’s too late, it will be the future we deserve.