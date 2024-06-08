A few days ago, James and I recorded a general briefing covering the outcome of the 77th World Health Assembly, including the adopted amendments to the International Health Regulation (IHR).

There is still a lot to unpack though, which is why we jumped on another call to discuss the revised IHR in further detail.

As you will hear, there are a few amendments that caught James’ attention due to their damning implications. Not least Article 44 bis (and its associated provisions), which establishes a new "Coordinating Financial Mechanism" within the WHO’s purview.

So what is this “mechanism”, exactly? How will it operate and who will be in charge? A lot remains to be seen, but simply put, the “mechanism” is a new “function” of the WHO which will ensure that the production of poisonous Big Pharma products is increased and their distribution facilitated worldwide.

Which brings us to our main question: WHO won?

The answer is unequivocal: more poisonous Big Pharma products is not a win for we, the people.

Nor are many of the other IHR provisions which support the issuance of tyrannical measures by our governments…

As mentioned previously, there’s been a lot of confusion surrounding the WHA77 –– emanating from the WHO itself by design, but also due to false victory laps from “our side”.

Reading the new IHR and listening to James’ explanations, it is clear that this fight is far from over. Our adversaries are hell-bent on pursuing their nefarious agenda, and they are counting on our credulity. Now is not the time to let up, but to push back even harder.

Watch this 30min video to arm yourself with this important information, and share to alert others:

This video presentation is also essential viewing, as James goes through the revised IHR document on screen:

For more of James' excellent reporting on the WHO, subscribe to his Substack.