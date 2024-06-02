Modified illustration. Original by Hermann Mueller.

All eyes were on Geneva this past week, as the World Health Organization held its 77th World Health Assembly.

As planned, their annual meeting came to a close on June 1, 2024, albeit late in the evening due to last minute deliberations. And as expected, the victory cries by some people on “our side” were indeed unwarranted.

At the eleventh hour, the amendments to the 2005 International Health Regulations were adopted. The full, revised version of the IHR can be found here. It isn’t good news. As for the “pandemic treaty”, negotiations were extended until the next WHA at the latest, with an objective of reaching an agreement by the end of 2024. The next round of meetings is scheduled to take place in July, as per this official announcement. It may be delayed, but it’s still on.

This evening, about 24 hours later, James Roguski and I jumped on a call to do a debrief on the WHA’s outcome, focusing on the IHR amendments in particular.

More importantly, James highlighted the faulty premise upon which these regulations –– and the WHO itself –– stand. “Pharmakia” is the enemy, and the different "stakeholders" including our own governments, have been working hand in hand to extend Big Pharma’s nefarious reach since the very inception of the WHO, and even longer. These latest developments are no different, in that they serve to further their goal: our decreased health and their increased wealth.

The fight is far from over –– it continues, and we are blessed to have James in our corner. In this latest episode, he cuts through all the noise of the past year (+), and gives us an overview as to where we stand today following the WHA.

A must watch:

I also highly recommend this video by “Armor of Truth”. It has been quite frustrating to watch the “alt media” spread disinformation (consciously or not) on the WHO –– they summarized the dilemna we face in this information war perfectly, in addition to providing a great commentary on globalism and the importance of “regionalism”. Hadn’t heard of them before but will be checking out their content in the future.

While the WHA77 may be over, we will continue to follow news coming out of the WHO. No one keeps better tabs on these psychos than James Roguski, so make sure you subscribe to his Substack:

If you would like to speak with him directly, you can always give him a call at (+1) 310-619-3055.

Onwards!