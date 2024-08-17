Dear Readers,

It’s been a few months since I started this Substack, and I wanted to thank you all for following me to this platform.

As I wrote in my first entry, Substack will increasingly become my main mode of communication going forward. To a great extent, it already has –– though “X” remains useful for news/hot takes, and as a critical weapon to be analyzed in the context of information warfare.

I also wanted to thank those who have pledged to financially support my work here. While it was always clear to me that I would not put my content behind a paywall, I am deeply touched by those who have voluntarily made a contribution.

These pledges are the first earnings from my reporting or writing, as I haven’t received any type of remuneration/sponsorship since I started to speak up in September 2020.

To me, independence is gold and money was never my motivation. Because of my realization of the dangers we face (and the platform due to my name), I felt a strong obligation to participate however I could in this fight.

Four years later, I’m still independent, and my driving force hasn’t changed.

My Substack and the rest of my content will therefore remain free for everyone, with paid subscriptions welcome as voluntary donations.

Along with personally thanking you for your support of all types, I also wanted to share with you exclusively that my new website is finally ready.

You guys will be the first to see it: noorbinladin.online.

And yes, merch is coming soon, as I enjoy the creative process and am designing items I’d like to wear myself -– you might like them too :) Stay tuned for that.

More importantly, “stay frosty”, and keep up your spirits.

Sincerely,

Noor

PS: if you’ve made a pledge but would like to opt out, they won’t be turned on till Monday.