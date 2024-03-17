Modified illustration. Original by Steve Cutts.

Earlier today I posted two tweets on “X” that I wanted to share with you. These are some of my observations regarding the information war we are in, starting with the following:

There is nothing alternative about the "alternative media".

Be careful who you follow, find independent researchers and content creators. More importantly, do your own research and use discernment.

Rule of thumb: the bigger the platform, the more likely it is controlled. If it's trending, they want it to be trending.

These "alternative" voices, whether unbeknownst to them or not, are being used to lead people in a certain direction.

End game: herd and prepare people to accept the "alternative" to what is being deliberately unveiled to us.

N.B.: I have no problem with people selling products/merch to make a living or share a message. I do have a problem with people who deploy the same fearmongering tactics as the "bad guys" to sell "alternative" cures, and who threaten independent reporters who question their practices and company's background.

Followed by:

On information ops.

They wanted Osama Bin Laden's Letter to America –– if it's even his –– to go viral last fall. They probably even orchestrated it.

If it's trending, they want it to be. They 100% control the algorithms.

That's one of the reasons I didn't comment on it at the time. For the past months I have taken a step back from posting on this platform, observing how manipulated it is. How divisive it is meant to be.

Also, the fact that I have criticized Elon Musk many times has completely throttled my already shadow banned account on here.

The point is: they control the information, and what is useful to them and their agenda gets views. What isn’t gets “visibility filtered”. Freedom of speech not of reach, remember?

They also want us consumed by the floods of content and engaged with all these issues –– some real and some serving as pure distractions. They want us to comment on every little or big event so we can feed the Machine with data, which they harvest to further use against us.

It's one big game, played at the expense of our sanity.

By all means, we need to continue the fight. But we need to do so more intelligently, for the level of operational sophistication of our adversaries is beyond what we can perceive.

Be mindful of the information you consume, and share. And don't forget to get out, regularly recuperate and do something nourishing for your soul.

These tweets echo some of the sentiments I expressed in my first Substack article on X and Musk. Since then, the platform has only gotten worse, and its trajectory will no doubt continue in that direction.

Nevertheless, X plays an essential role in this information war and therefore I will continue to use, observe and report on it.

As stated in this Wikipedia entry, “it is not clear when it [information warfare] begins, ends, and how strong or destructive it is”. One thing is certain, we are all pawns in this war. To them, the enemy is the public.

It is of utmost importance that we familiarize ourselves with these tactics, and those of psychological warfare at large, that are being weaponized against us. I’ll be sure to share more information on here as I come across it, or from my previous research.

In the meantime stay safe, and stay sane!

Ps: These pics are from my recent ceramics class. It was my first time working with clay and I really enjoyed it. Highly recommend giving it a try.