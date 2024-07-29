Dear Readers,

There is so much going on at the moment, it is hard to keep up (if you’re trying).

For my part, I’m observing events from a certain distance.

As I wrote on “X” and said in recent interviews, it is paramount we keep our wits about us in these increasingly turbulent times.

This is the point David Icke made in a recent interview entitled “Perceptual Bliztkrieg to Break Your Spirit”, from which I cut the following 2 min excerpt:

Icke describes precisely what is happening, with “future shock” being one of their many tactics in this unfathomable psychological war waged against humanity.

So while there is much to be said about the developments or “shocks” of the past few weeks (and I might do so in another Substack post), I first wanted to share this specific message above all else, which can be applied to all current news/events:

Keep calm, and as they say, stay frosty.

Don’t give any oxygen to their blatant provocations (such as the Olympics opening ceremony...). They want to enrage you on purpose. Be mindful not to expend your energy on them.

Instead, focus on strengthening your mental/psychological and spiritual fortitude.

With regards to the content I consumed over the weekend, that’s my first recommendation.

The second recommendation I’d like to share with you is the book “The King and the Cowboy: Theodore Roosevelt and Edward the Seventh, Secret Partners” by David Fromkin.

If you’re interested in late modern history, you’ll enjoy this easy yet gripping read.

Fromkin gives a fascinating account of diplomatic intrigue and power dynamics at the turn of the twentieth century, relevant to this day.

While the penetration and subversion of the U.S. by British globalists accelerated during the Wilson administration, it began in earnest under Theodore Roosevelt.

It was TR and Edward VII who started the "special relationship", and with it, the covert collaboration between the U.S. and the U.K.

"At least in part, President Roosevelt and King Edward, as partners, wrote the script for the twentieth century."

It was a page turner, so much so that I started and finished it over the weekend, in between hikes, some writing/emails, dinner with a friend, and a few other things.

One of which was to review my highlights of another book that sits on my desk –– which I had referenced on the War Room a while back, and more recently during an interview with Coffee And A Mike last week.

Published in 1962 by Dan Smoot, "The Invisible Government" breaks down how the Council on Foreign Relations operates and their infiltration of the U.S.

It’s a must read, as it exposes an essential piece of the globalist puzzle.

Apparently you can find it on Amazon, also in a Kindle version.

Here’s the PDF I downloaded, and had printed out at my local copy shop:

The Invisible Government Dan Smoot 894KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Last but not least, I caught up with my friend Joe Allen’s latest podcast episode on Sunday evening.

Joe’s opening question is particularly pertinent: how do you not go insane when covering transhumanism, extreme technology, surveillance??

Listening to the Omega Point certainly helps to make some sense of it all…

… especially in these times when discerning between what is real and fake becomes increasingly challenging.

There is one thing I can certify: the following picture, taken in the Swiss Alps, is real!

No alterations or filters:

Without a doubt, getting some sunshine and fresh air was one of the best parts of my weekend.

Hoping you all had a great one too, and that you will find some of these references worthwhile.

And remember,