Noor Bin Ladin

Noor Bin Ladin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tony Ryan's avatar
Tony Ryan
Mar 21, 2024

Whar we take home from this narrative is that, if we have been publicly outspoken about any globalist activity, or have decried the actions of their apostles and shills, then our names will be entered into a list and, when it is decreed that free speech is no longer accceptable to the establishment, they will come for us. Let there be no confusion here, either the globalists are soundly defeated and all their supporters dealt with in terms of the crimes thay have committed, and these are legion, or we will certainly be arrested, never to be released. This is the medievalism that has been contemplated for two centuries; a return to control over life and death, on a whim.

My advice to free speech activists and supporters of genuine democracy: make sure you have a well-resourced hideaway and are prepared to disappear, possibly forever. Am I being overreactive? As I see it, 99% of people have no idea how much preparation has gone into this global takeover. They are entirely unaware that they have been indoctrinated how to oppose this war in the most ineffective way possible. Everybody knows the power of "non-violent peaceful protest" because everybody saw how it worked for Mohandas Gandhi and Martin Luther King; even though these were the creations of the City of London and the CFR/NED and CIA/FBI. Public conviction of the validity of the message was reinforced by Zionist Hollywood's two epic films on the same theme. If you don't think Zionists would be so ruthless, have a peek at dying babies in Gaza.

Worse, your arrests and incarceration will also be opposed with peaceful non-violent protest. Beautiful irony, made symetrical by our deaths, in due course, probably from a prison fight of attempting to escape. Creativity will not be important by then because any dissenters on the outside will find themselves in your empty cell.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Sober Christian Gentleman's avatar
Sober Christian Gentleman
Mar 27, 2024

Every American should be ashamed of themselves for allowing this and pretending it is normal. Psychopaths have taken over and they are caring less and less about pretending things are normal. They are lurching towards something, otherwise it would not be so obvious. Agenda 21 is for the 21st century, a hundred years. Why this awkward flailing around? Is the shadow part of the plan over and they are moving into overt tyranny?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Noor Bin Ladin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture