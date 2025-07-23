Modified illustration. Original by Joey Guidone.

July 19, 2025 marked the World Health Organization’s deadline for signatory states to reject the amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR), adopted at the 2024 World Health Assembly (WHA).

As far as we know, three countries have formally rejected these amendments in time: Israel, Italy and the United States of America.

Following HHS Secretary Kennedy’s video announcement, I jumped on Stephen K. Bannon’s War Room with the lovely Natalie Winters to report on the breaking news (11min, including Kennedy’s full statement):

As I mentioned during our segment, rejecting these amendments, and kickstarting the process of withdrawing from the WHO, is a great start –– but hopefully it’s only the beginning of a vast disentanglement process.

I’ll also add that while Kennedy made some good points, calling out “medical totalitarianism” and the “global medical surveillance of every human being”, they are difficult to reconcile with his recent, unequivocal push for “wearables”.

At a House Energy Committee hearing a month ago, Kennedy shared that wearables are a “key part of the MAHA agenda”, and “[his] vision is that every American is wearing a wearable within four years”.

Here’s a clip of his remarks (5min):

Simply put, wearables = bio surveillance. Think continuous tracking, data being shared with your insurance, and all the implications for your coverage plan/what happens if you don’t comply with “recommendations” from your doctor (ie. forced treatments/interventions, including “vaccines”). It is a stepping stone towards the overall plan to digitize our healthcare, promoted in all these WEF panels.

Another highly problematic Trump Admin policy is the facilitation of increased “vaccine” manufacturing, with announcements such as Project Stargate back in January, to this week’s latest news of AstraZeneca’s $50 Billion investment in the U.S. Yes, the same AstraZeneca who withdrew its covid “vaccines” worldwide after being forced to admit in court that it could cause “rare but life-threatening injuries”.

It seems that while positive moves are being made in America to exit the globalist “health” apparatus, Big Pharma will be granted its expansion regardless…

To discuss in more detail, James Roguski and I hopped on a call for an update –– we covered the aforementioned IHR amendments and their impact despite certain jurisdictions’ rejection, the status of the Pandemic Treaty negotiations, and Big Pharma’s continued development of their “pandemic” industry.

As usual, James gives us the broad picture of what is at stake, but also the key details not to be missed (37min):

For more details, WHO official documents and upcoming meetings, check out James’ latest Substack post, "The WHO is Still a VERY BIG PROBLEM”.

We also have a call scheduled next week dedicated to the PREP Act, and the imperative of Making Murder A Crime Again (MMACA):

Accountability and justice for the many crimes perpetrated against humanity are indeed direly needed –– and way overdue –– on multiple fronts.