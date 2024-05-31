While many other things are happening in the world, such as sham trials and disgraceful verdicts, my focus this week is on the World Health Organization and the developments coming out of Geneva.
With two days left before the 77th World Health Assembly (WHA) concludes, James Roguski and I quickly jumped on a call to do a short “status update” –– and dispel some of the misinformation flying around.
As you may have seen on my "X” or Bannon’s War Room, I have tried to push back against the wave of premature and unjustified victory laps of certain commentators on “our side” regarding the “pandemic treaty”… Now is not the time to fall for decoys or give the impression that we caught a “break” of any kind.
Listen to James as he provides important clarifications and a factual update on the last rounds of WHA77 meetings:
yep to many celebrating victory prematurely be aware theres an article on life site news about the treaty being sneaked in through the back door....also be aware theres a petition at citizengo.org your last chance to stop the uns pandemic treaty-the 3 million petition...its a worldwide petition it can be signed and reshared widely worldwide from any country in the world including yours..all platforms and alternative outlets can and must be used that said dont bother with gestapo book who you can be sure will suppress it..it currently has over 2,452000 signatures it urgently needs many more
WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE OF COVID WHO GLOBALLISTS AND TERRORISTS??? NOTHING = THEY ALL MURDER AND CAUSE SUFFERING ASK THE PEOPLE SUFFERING WITH POTS ETC,,,,,, TRUTH