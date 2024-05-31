While many other things are happening in the world, such as sham trials and disgraceful verdicts, my focus this week is on the World Health Organization and the developments coming out of Geneva.

With two days left before the 77th World Health Assembly (WHA) concludes, James Roguski and I quickly jumped on a call to do a short “status update” –– and dispel some of the misinformation flying around.

As you may have seen on my "X” or Bannon’s War Room, I have tried to push back against the wave of premature and unjustified victory laps of certain commentators on “our side” regarding the “pandemic treaty”… Now is not the time to fall for decoys or give the impression that we caught a “break” of any kind.

Listen to James as he provides important clarifications and a factual update on the last rounds of WHA77 meetings:

To keep up with James’ excellent reporting, make sure you subscribe to his Substack. You can also reach him directly on this number +1 310-619-3055 if you have any questions, he will answer!