Tomorrow is the day –– on May 27, the 77th World Health Assembly (WHA) kicks off here in Geneva, lasting until June 1.

Fake news and premature celebrations were rampant over the weekend, following the World Health Organization’s announcement on Friday that no pandemic agreement had been reached ahead of the WHA.

I expressed caution on “X” upon hearing the news, the reason being that a) it may be a decoy, and b) they will find a way to reach their goals. How exactly? We can’t be sure just yet, but we will find out more throughout the week. As James Roguski says, “expect the unexpected”.

That being said, something does seem to have been brewing on a side track. Don’t forget, the Globalists have many, far reaching and varied tentacles.

As you will hear during this episode, the UN’s specialized agency on intellectual property, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), was called upon to draft a treaty on “intellectual property, genetic resources and associated traditional knowledge”. This treaty, adopted on Friday, facilitates the institutionalization of Big Pharma’s pandemic industry –– which is what the “pandemic treaty” is really about.

Could it be that this WIPO agreement succeeded where the WHO pandemic agreement stalled?

Meanwhile, the stage for the next scamdemic is being set –– which from the looks of it (i.e. the latest propaganda round, Health and Human Services news and increase in vaccine manufacturers’ stock prices), may be the bird-flu.

Do not miss the forest for the trees as they say –– listen to our latest, 35min breakdown with James:

