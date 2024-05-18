From May 27 to June 1, 2024, the World Health Organization will be holding its annual meeting in Geneva, the 77th World Health Assembly (WHA). Member states of the WHO will be discussing and adopting new measures and provisions, as per their agenda. These include the much talked about amendments to the 2005 International Health Regulations (IHR) and the so-called “pandemic treaty”.

In the lead up to this week-long event, James Roguski and I are continuing our podcast series dedicated to these legal instruments and the WHO more broadly. Our latest episode is shorter and, as the title indicates, clarifies certain of the misconceptions and dare I say it, disinformation, being shared both in the mainstream media and on “our side”.

So what is really at stake here? Is our "national sovereignty" in jeopardy? What is being negotiated behind closed doors? What roles are our governments playing?

Once more, James helps us understand the key nuances and necessary distinctions when it comes to the WHO and its role in the vast pharmaceutical industrial complex.

A must watch ahead of the WHA:

I will leave you with another question –– which we alluded to in the convo and will perhaps spur your own research –– but why does the WHO exist and who was it meant to serve in the first place? By looking at its very foundation and founders, you will find that the only acceptable outcome is to exit and dismantle the WHO.

As always, feel free to contact James if you wish to speak with him directly at +1 310-619-3055 and follow him on Substack for regular updates. Stay tuned for our next calls on my Rumble channel and upcoming reporting on the ground.