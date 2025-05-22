Dear Readers,

This week, from May 19-27, the World Health Organization (WHO) is convening for their 78th Annual Meeting, the World Health Assembly (WHA78), in Geneva. It is the forum where delegates from the 194 member states of the WHO get together to vote on the program, budget and other WHO agenda items.

For over three years, the leading international “health” body has been working hard to reach consensus on a so-called “pandemic treaty”, and it was announced on the morning of Tuesday, 20 May, that member states had reached such a consensus.

Watch as the crowd erupts in applause:

The thing is, only part of the agreement has been adopted, with “annex 1” still up in the air. This annex relates to the “PABS” system, which stands for “Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing” system, and which is actually the core part of the “Pandemic Accord”. Until this annex is approved at next year’s WHA, the pandemic agreement cannot be signed.

These cheers are, in effect, fake and performative, led to deceive the public and avoid embarrassment, following years of negotiations and delays.

So what exactly went down at the start of the WHA78 and the “adoption” of the pandemic agreement? What is the “PABS” system?

James Roguski joined me to break it down for us on the podcast (43min):

According this news release published on the WHO’s website, these are the next steps towards the targeted signature of the pandemic agreement at the 79th WHA:

I.e., “This Battle Over The ‘Pandemic Agreement’ Continues…” as James points out in his latest article featuring all the key documentation and excerpts you must read, along with his “Top 10 Reasons To Reject The WHO's ‘Pandemic Agreement’”.

I also gave a brief summary of the WHA78 to Stephen K. Bannon, focusing as well on the U.S.A.’s changing relationship with the WHO:

As mentioned in my interview above and our podcasts with James, this entire masquerade is about expanding the pandemic industry they have created out of thin air, and to keep pushing poisonous products onto an ill-advised, terrorized and misinformed population.

How ironic that we “conspiracy theorists” keep being proven right (sadly), with this latest news story published by the DailyMail yesterday:

Meanwhile, there is no mention of any form of liability for the companies, officials and people who pushed or mandated these jabs, and no provision in the pandemic agreement itself.

Yet, we are supposed to trust them with the management of future “pandemics” and allow them to continue building out their pandemic industry complex, with the WHO acting as an authorized, glorified, drug dealer on a global scale.

Enough is enough, and it is about time we exit and dismantle the WHO.

For more real news on the WHO, its funding and other developments at the WHA78, you can also visit wehurtothers.com, the website my friend Nick and I created to organize all the information you need to know about the WHO con.