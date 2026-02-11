It’s been a couple of weeks since the World Economic Forum’s 56th Annual Meeting took place in Davos.

Since then, the Epstein Files have dominated the news following the release of three and half million files on Jan 30, 2026.

As we sift through the large tranche of documents, many of the “conspiracies” involving these so-called elites are being revealed to a larger public.

Of course, the focus remains on the sexual depravity and criminality of Epstein and his associates (more on this another time).

But as I previously remarked, their “scientific” activities merit attention as well.

The question is: how does it all link together?

WEF, the fourth industrial revolution… Covid… eugenics… Epstein, blackmail operations…

This video below is a must watch for a macro perspective, as Amazing Polly ties all these elements together (44min):

Source: Amazing Polly

Posted years ago, Amazing Polly’s Epstein series reveals groundbreaking information — now gathered in a dedicated Epstein section on her website.

Looking at the WEF specifically and its place in the globalist web, the Epstein file dump makes it clear that the WEF was positioned as the organization to bring about this digital dystopia.

Read this exchange between current WEF CEO Børge Brende and Epstein, posted by Jesse Matchey, one of the best great researchers on the Epstein/science connections:

“davos can really replace the UN.”

“Exactly - we need a new global architecture.”

More on the UN/WEF switch in this interesting article by Collapse Life:

“What the parasitic class propose is not a replacement that looks or acts anything like the UN — that ethos is defunct. No more universal institutions, only functional ones. No more consensus, just management. In this model, legitimacy no longer comes from nations or the public, but from expertise, capital, and crisis. In other words, technocracy.”

In WEF 2026: Davos Debrief pt. I, I wrote that multilateralism vs multipolarity is a false dichotomy, and that both roads lead to the same destination: centralized, world government.

The UN passing the proverbial baton to the WEF, is just another step towards that goal, with the latter institution better poised for these so-called “challenges” of the 21st century.

“cyber, crypto, genetics…”

Challenges identified, or rather prompted, by the very people that connive to pursue them.

Of course, these emails confirm their intentions, which were telegraphed, promoted, organized by the WEF itself openly for years.

As I’ve said many times in interviews, the WEF’s Annual Meeting in Davos is a PR operation, where the agenda is rolled out to the general public.

Their plans are no secret, but these emails do provide incontrovertible proof that coordination is happening behind the scenes, years in advance, and can now be shown to those who thought we were mad tinfoilers.

Especially those pandemic preparations emails…

Take a look at these X threads, which include emails from the files between Epstein, Bill Gates and his chief science and technology advisor Boris Nikolik proving they were creating a pandemic industry ahead of the “plandemic”:

Also check out this excellent post on the general plot to use biotech as a gateway to global governance — a must read in full:

“Soon people won’t be able to make new humans anymore.”



“We can just design them in a lab.”

Eugenics has always been at the core of the globalist agenda, “population control” being a key objective in many of their writings, institutional papers and founding documents.

AI is an accelerant towards their dream system, which will have fewer of us “useless eaters”.

Listen to Larry Fink talk about how substituting humans for machines will be far easier in countries that have declining populations, during a 2024 WEF panel (2min):

Which brings me to Elon Musk’s appearance this January in Davos, in conversation with Fink.

According to Musk, there will be more robots than humans very soon.

The robots will even take care of the elderly, if they aren’t gassed in suicide pods, of course.

And watch over our kids, because who wouldn’t want robots babysitting our children?!

Take a listen, if you can stomach 2min of this psycho-babble:

The same Musk who is busy throwing everyone else under the bus for being implicated in the Epstein Files… when he himself is in the files, and very much an integral part of building this entire governance superstructure to replace and/or enslave us to the digital grid.

One thing is certain, we are seeing how rotten the system is, and how depraved the people who run it are.

But is this reveal by design?

“Ordo ab chao”.

These people plan ahead, adapting to many possible contingencies.

Rule by Robots?

Whatever the path towards this “new world order”, Yuval Noah Harari’s prediction of the future is very dark.

A fascinating talk, and worth the listen to understand the vision described (the background visuals are striking too).

Watch Harari and tell me, is that the future we want?