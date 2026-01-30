Another year, another Davos.

This year marked the 56th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, held in the Swiss Alps as per the tradition established by Klaus Schwab in 1971.

But the WEF founder was nowhere to be seen this year, following his relatively discreet downfall last year (word has it that the board of trustees had threatened to quit en masse should their cult leader face a public throwing under the bus).

Enter a new sheriff in town to lead the WEF in this new era: Laurence Douglas Fink of BlackRock infamy.

A perfect fit if you ask me, considering his globalist credentials… (notably, he served on the CFR’s board of directors, from 2013-2023).

Dubbed “The New Mayor of Davos” by globalist mouthpiece Andrew Ross Sorkin (CFR member as well), Fink took center stage throughout the week in his new capacity as WEF interim co-chair, sharing the role with André Hoffmann (of Hoffmann-Laroche pharmaceuticals).

Fink took part in eight panel discussions and special addresses or conversations with heads of states and corporations on the main stage, not to mention the side events.

His opening remarks caught the attention of us “conspiracy theorists”, due to its blatant hypocrisy, claiming that under his leadership, they would now listen to the people who aren’t invited in the room (1.5min):

As you will have heard in this clip, “A Spirit of Dialogue” was this year’s theme — double the irony, as comments on the WEF’s X posts are disabled…

More importantly: there is no dialogue allowed when it comes to the digital gulag they are setting up for us, featuring mass surveillance and total censorship, loss of financial freedom and any form of agency.

As I mentioned on Stephen K. Bannon’s Warroom, one of the most important subjects discussed was the financial reset they are preparing to roll out (10min):

The key article I referenced in my segment on tokenization, by journalist Tim Hinchliffe, is the following: “WEF publishes blueprint to monetize everything in nature” — a must read.

Regarding the geopolitical shake ups, President Trump was indeed front and center.

His visit was highly anticipated, following two weeks of various, contentious geopolitical moves, from Venezuela to Greenland.

This ensured all eyes were on Davos for the entire week, making it one of, if not the most, talked about and publicized WEF annual meeting to date.

See Time Magazine’s cover, published right before its kickoff, as part of their Davos special.

During other SKB segments and our daily reports with Mel of The Mel K Show, we covered this geopolitical reshuffle.

I’ll summarize my thoughts here, starting with Greenland.

Since things have seemingly cooled down, we can look back on what feels like a collapsed soufflé.

Art of the deal? Kayfabe? Who knows, as most of it happens behind closed doors.

What we do know: the tech oligarchs already made their moves a while back.

As I said on the show with Mel, two things can be true at once:

Greenland is of strategic importance for the U.S. from a national security perspective and for trade (to compete with China’s Polar Silk Road),

and

Those who stand to gain are these tech oligarchs who are building out the globalist infrastructure to lock us into these digital jails.

Over the past couple of years, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Marc Andreessen, Peter Thiel, Sam Altman, to name a few, have all made moves in Greenland, investing in companies with projects on the island.

Worth mentioning that this includes a plan for a so-called, deregulated “freedom city”.

Ronald Lauder (father-in-law to proposed FED chair Kevin Warsh), via Greenland Development Partners, is a large force behind this grab for Greenland.

Lauder has even been credited by the media for giving President Trump the idea in the first place, during DJT’s first term.

Watch this 2min video for a comprehensive recap:

So what deals were made in Davos over Greenland, and cui bono?

Undoubtedly, those who stand to lose, as always, are we.

Zooming out and looking at the broader picture of this clash between the U.S. and Western/European States centered around the arctic, the Trump-Carney et al. showdown in Davos was interesting to see play out.

Carney spoke of a rupture, an end of the international rules based order, in a widely lauded speech by the mainstream media and other heads of state/leaders.

A speech which was in perfect lockstep with Macron’s, Ursula von der Leyen’s, and Vice-Premier of China He Lifeng’s addresses, all calling out big bad America and promoting multilateralism.

Finland’s President, Alex Stubb (2min) also echoed their sentiment, in a more nuanced way:

But is “multilateralism vs. multipolarity” a false dichotomy?

The answer is yes, if you believe that both roads lead to the same destination, or rather, that multipolarity is a gateway to the New World Order (NWO).

In the international rules based order, or NWO, the U.S.’ managed decline was part of the plan.

America was meant to be weakened and leveled, China to rise as a superpower to compete, and the rest of the world to align along these rival hegemons.

And afterwards?

Alongside this telling Stubb video, perhaps the answer can be found, even if only partially or aspirationally, in the Club of Rome’s 1973 “10 kingdoms” strategy.

Regional power blocs would be easier to manage as a whole, as argued by many globalists who have been staunch proponents of multilateralism for decades.

Of course, these plans are also reminiscent of the technocrats of the 1930s/40s, who promoted a North American technate back then already.

Source: Technocracy Inc. 1940

In any case, whichever form the NWO/Great Reset (or whatever name they chose) takes, central to it is the strategy of “balance of power”, which is being calibrated as I write, and headed towards the same, ultimate goal: centralized power.

Which brings me to the last topic of this post: the Board of Peace.

What is it exactly?

Some are calling it an institution to supplant the United Nations, others a vanity project, a real estate deal on steroids, or perhaps, an actual road to peace.

I’ll leave others to speculate and will only say one thing.

The words “peace” and “Tony Blair” together are a disgrace.

It is highly alarming that he was selected to be a board member.

Due to Blair’s heavy involvement in digital IDs and push to get us all tied to a digital grid over the past few years, it is a logical choice considering Gaza’s reconstruction plans.

Indeed, just like Ukraine, an entirely digitalized infrastructure is central to the rebuild following the devastation of the area.

Regardless of which side of the conflict you find yourself, this should terrify you.

Ukraine, Gaza, Estonia, Albania… these are the prototypes, China the blueprint.

Coming to the West, if they have their way.

More on their digital hellscape, including Musk’s and Harari’s talks, next week in part II of WEF 2026: Davos Debrief.