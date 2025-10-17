Update - October 17, 2025, 1:00 p.m. ET:

The IMO’s Marine Environment Protection Committee votes to adjourn discussions on the Net-Zero Framework for one year; see the official statement.

A majority of member states voted to delay the decision due to U.S. pressure, according to Reuters.

Original story continues below.

This week, the United Nations’ specialized agency on shipping regulation, the International Maritime Organization (IMO), is holding an extraordinary session with its member states.

From Oct 14-17, the Maritime Environment Protection Committee (MEPC), one of the IMO’s five specialized committees, will present key amendments to MARPOL 73/78, i.e. the Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships, for adoption.

The objective? Get member states on board with their “NZF”, short for Net-Zero Framework.

So what exactly is the NZF?

Essentially, it is a mechanism that would allow the IMO to impose charges per metric ton of carbon dioxide emitted by ships.

Collected revenue from these greenhouse gaz (GHG) pricing contributions would go into the IMO’s Net-Zero Fund.

This amounts to a global tax, and the first ever collected directly by a U.N. agency.

Here is a brief summary I gave on Stephen K. Bannon’s War Room last night (11min):

For more context, I encourage everyone to read the IMO’s NZF Q&A, published on their website:

All thirteen points are a must-read to understand the NZF (special mention for no. 13 and their gaslighting on the term “tax”, since this mechanism amounts to taxation without representation, as per the Wall Street Journal).

As I mentioned during my segment on SKB’s WR, the Trump administration has been pushing hard against this initiative from the get-go.

First, they refused to attend the IMO’s annual meeting in April, during which the draft regulations were approved.

Since then, the administration issued several statements, culminating with their latest ultimatum to IMO member states, ahead of the extraordinary session:

Last night, President Trump doubled down on Truth Social ahead of today’s final vote in London:

For further analysis on the Trump admin position, the NZF’s effects on the shipping industry and its broader impact, I highly recommend this article “Trump Administration Is Trying to Kill a UN Carbon Tax on Global Shipping” by Joshua Arnold for the Washington Stand.

Arnold states:

“While [MARPOL] does control air pollution and carbon dioxide emissions, it does nothing so radical as phasing out fossil fuels. But that is exactly what the new regulations proposed by the MEPC would do. For decades, the U.N. agencies, including the IMO, have been pushing an anti-fossil fuel agenda based in climate ideology, but never to this extent.”

The entire thing is a scam, for there is no such thing as “fossil fuels”, never mind “climate change”.

If you listen to one thing today, let it be this 1994 interview excerpt of Col. Fletcher Prouty discussing how the term fossil fuel was invented in the late 1800s for the very purpose of controlling our energy supply.

Unsurprisingly, the Rockefellers were behind this conspiracy.

“It’s called fossil fuels for the minds of the public to feel that it is an asset that is running out… but actually it is the second most prevalent liquid on Earth.”

For years globalists profited by creating the illusion of scarcity, all the while steadily building the narrative that “fossil fuels” were a danger because of CO2 emissions, weaponizing environmentalism to expand and tighten their screws.

Today’s formal IMO vote in London, if passed, would be a leap forward for their anti-”fossil fuel”, anti-human agenda.

Hopefully, IMO member states will heed the U.S.’ call and reject the NZF.