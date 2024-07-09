Modified Illustration. Original unknown.

On June 25, 2024, Reuters reported that Finland would roll out experimental “bird flu” vaccines for humans starting in early July.

It is the first country in the world to introduce the H5N1 jabs, following months of narrative-building around this next “pandemic”.

The coordination of this propaganda campaign between the different national “health” agencies, WHO, WEF, news outlets and other players has been ridiculously obvious to those of us monitoring the situation.

A few notable, recent developments worth mentioning are the increased preparations for the aforementioned jabs, with the U.S. government announcing yesterday they were placing a $ 176 mio order with Moderna for a mRNA bird flu vaccine.

In addition, Time magazine just published an article entitled “The Vaccines You’ll Need This Fall and Winter”. Shots for H5N1 (although not ready just yet) feature on the list along with the flu and covid jabs, of course.

Also important to note is the urgent call for testing, especially considering that the first round was a most likely a “testing plandemic”, as coined by Dr. Thomas Binder.

For an overall current picture regarding “bird flu”, I invite you to read this recent fear-mongering report published in Reuters, calling for increased surveillance: “Scientists wary of bird flu pandemic unfolding in slow motion”.

This operation serves to build the fake case for animal to human transmission of a zoonotic disease, in order to implement the “One Health” approach.

Spearheaded by the CDC and the WHO, the objective of this all-encompassing program is to justify the surveillance of pathogens, total control of our food supply and yes, more and more “vaccines”.

Remember: ultimately, in their eyes, we are the pathogens they seek to control.

Take the modern, palatable term for eugenics: “population control”. The Malthusian psycho freaks believe there are too many of us on the planet, and that they have a right to reduce the population to their arbitrarily selected number.

We conspiracy theorists know that vaccines are one of the weapons in their arsenal deployed to weaken our immune systems and cause all sorts of other side effects ranging from fertility issues to death. Many people have been reporting on the damage caused by these shots on humans, backed by evidence.

Beyond population control, our overlords also seek to subjugate the remainder of us in other ways, and on multiple levels other than the physical: mental, emotional and spiritual.

Social engineering/propaganda, “education”, mind control techniques, the food we consume, the air we breathe, the pills we’re prescribed, EMF radiation, tech dependence, the breakdown of society and human relations, pornography, gender madness and other forms of degeneracy, the ugliness of our environment/architecture, etc… all contribute to weakening our body, mind and soul.

As I’ve said and written before, weak populations are easier to control.

The question is, aside from the apparent goal of maiming, sterilizing and murdering the population, were vaccines also designed to harm us on a spiritual level?

More precisely, are they a gateway to capture and entrap our souls in the Machine/Matrix?

According to philosopher and esotericist Rudolf Steiner, the answer is yes.

This short yet thought-provoking video by Stellify entitled “Rudolf Steiner's Prophetic Vision: The Soul, The Spirit, and The Vaccine”, explains his theory (6min):

“Steiner’s prophecy concluded with the prediction of an era where the soft whispers of the soul and the ethereal echoes of the spirit would be drowned out by the deafening clamor of materialistic rationality.”

While I cannot attest that vaccines have the ability to affect us other than physically, I certainly would not be surprised if they do contribute to hamper our senses.

That being said, Steiner’s vision of the future isn’t far off from our reality. In fact, it was quite prescient when you look at current and imminent developments in “medicine”, technology, their Frankenstein progeny transhumanism, and their effects on humans.

Numbed and dumbed down, we are sleepwalking towards a point of no return: “neura-linked”, immortal by download, forever connected to the Machine. In other words, hell.

This is a central subject of Joe Allen’s newly launched podcast, the Omega Point (you may already know him as the author of his brilliant book, “Dark Æon: Transhumanism and the War Against Humanity”, and from his work as the War Room’s tech editor). In this first episode, Joe discusses this new techno religion and, critically, what it facilitates (17min):

“This Google God, this half-blind demiurge, will become the highest authority, at least for those who are subject to it […] The reality we face in the modern world is that ancient tradition, in particular traditional religions, are receding in the face of secular philosophies and the scientific worldview which, at its basis, is materialistic in its methods, mechanistic in its outlook, and devoid of the sorts of moral and sacred boundaries that religion once provided. It's into this vacuum, this empty cosmos of stardust and atoms in the void, that we see the rise of techno-religions, where once the heavens were populated by gods, angels, devas, we now see empty space increasingly filled with satellites, the satellites that are necessary for human communication and, more and more, for the human control systems that keep society glued together and keep human beings to their tasks.”

As these plans for this techno-dystopia accelerate and these fake, wannabe gods consolidate their control, it is more important than ever to understand the crossroads at which humanity finds itself –– and to act according to that understanding.

Recently, someone dear to me –– whose insights on the spiritual realm have informed my perspective on our times and the work each of us is called to undertake –– gave me a great gift. “Own Your Sovereignty” by Kaleb Seth Perl (and the whole KSP book series) is a worthwhile read for those who seek to break the spell –– i.e. see beyond the matrix in which we’ve been trapped, and to find a way “out”.

This excerpt (p.135-136), echoes part of Rudolf Steiner and Joe Allen’s theses:

“There are ‘certain circles’ or forces in your current modern-materialist epoch that are attempting to paralyze and block humanity’s evolvement. Partly, this involves persuading people to reject notions of the metaphysical or extrasensory and to regard these concepts as nonsense or fantasy. […] The aim of the controllers is to send a wave of materialism over the earth and make the physical plane the only valid one. This is what is facing your species at this time. Those that manipulate your reality construct are attempting to establish a material-techno assemblage that will subsume the human being into a robotic-like framework. That is, they are attempting to stifle, and then snuff out, the transcendental connection of humankind. They will erect structures and institutions that will act to deprive you of your own means of discovering your evolutionary potential. Humanity is being slowly crippled by the things that lie outside of you because you have yet to evolve that which lies within. The powers that lie outside of you exercise a control that is based on influencing the subconscious by means of instilling fear - such as economic and health fear. They seek to perpetuate the methods of past times with the social management of modern techniques of technological control and programming. Be aware of the rapid increase of the material-techno paradigm that will be offered as the answer to your ills. There can be no great answers without first the correct questions. Humanity has not yet found its own deepest and profoundest questions.”

Unless you are an atheist, it is clear that the essence of the war in which we find ourselves is spiritual in nature, and that there are diabolical forces that seek to destroy our relationship with God; to entrap us in this techno-materialistic sphere, disconnected from ourselves and the Divine.

In this “spiritual battle”, the fight is for our souls.

So, what are we to do?

“Permission is granted through unconscious acquiescence.”

We must not consent. To the vaccines, the brain chips, the excesses of tech and the digitization of our societies.

We must reject it all, to the best of our abilities.

The only authority is God.

“Be in the world but not of the world.”

How?

The answer is for each of us to discover.

One’s spiritual journey and relationship with God is deeply personal. For the time being, I won’t comment more on mine; I also have no pretensions when it comes to having the answers to those metaphysical questions.

One thing I will say is that reading KSP’s writings has been enriching at this stage of my “awakening”. Depending on where you find yourself on this path, it may be the case for you, too.

Along with the above thoughts/recommendations and to conclude this post, I would like to share the following verses from the Book of Matthew:

“Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives; the one who seeks finds; and to the one who knocks, the door will be opened.” –– Matt. 7:7-8

In the hope that this article will resonate or benefit you at this time,

Goodnight, and Godspeed x