A few days ago, James Roguski and I jumped on a call to discuss his latest Substack post entitled “PCR Fraud” (plus related articles “PCR ‘Test’ Injuries” and “Honoring Kary Mullis”).

In James’ own words, this PCR exposé is one of his most important articles yet. Considering the significance of James’ work so far, this speaks volumes about the necessity to inform yourself on this specific topic.

As Big Pharma, the WHO, and our own governments continue to build out their pandemic industrial complex and “prepare” for the next pandemic, it is indeed crucial we debunk the entire premise upon which their house of cards rest: the PCR testing scam.

Because if the test isn’t actually a test for “viruses”, how can they justify their narratives, measures and poisons?

Kary Mullis, inventor of the PCR test, Nobel laureate in Chemistry in 1993

The PCR fraud is precisely that –– a fraud –– but as James rightly points out, it is also their Achilles’ heel. For the more people are aware of this foundational scam, the less likely they will comply with the “tests” themselves, and the rest.

It is for this reason that James put together all the information you need to know on the misuse and abuses of the PCR “test”, in a comprehensive manner easy to understand and disseminate.

Head over to pcrfraud.com for access to this invaluable info, and listen to James’ clear break down of the “big PCR lie” on our latest call (40min):

For more of James’ excellent reporting on the fakeness of the PHEIC (Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex), subscribe to his Substack.

You can also contact James directly: (+1) 310-619-3055.