This Sunday, September 28, one of the most consequential votes of the 21st century will take place in Switzerland: the proposed law for the implementation of “e-ID”.

After 2021’s unsuccessful attempt, our government is once again submitting the e-ID issue to the population, with a key (supposed) difference meant to placate the initial project’s critics. This time, e-ID will be emitted by the state, not a private company.

Regardless of the issuer, the concept of a digital ID is inherently nefarious. It is the foundation for our future servitude, upon which total surveillance and control systems will be built.

With e-ID, everything you do or say can be tracked, traced and controlled. Your privacy and personal agency would be gone.

Want to buy more beef? Heat your house above 18 degrees? Leave your 15-minute city? You’ll have to check your carbon credit allowance and available digital currency (CBDC) on your digital “Swiyu” wallet, tied to your digital ID. Cash will be easily removed from circulation as an intended, long term outcome of e-ID, to be replaced with programmable “money”.

Want insurance coverage? Your e-ID will also store all your health data, including vaccination status. Don’t want the vaccine? Remember what happened during the covid mass compliance test. Those measures were merely a taste of what awaits if generalized digital identification is introduced.

Taken even a step further – and I believe this is in the pipeline – you may need e-ID to even access the Internet, with your speech being entirely monitored. Access to goods and services will be linked to your “social credit score”. E-IDs will allow the centralization, capitalization, and weaponization of all your data.

“Bad behavior” and “wrong think” will have consequences.

With this type of digital governance, in conjunction with 5G and the mass adoption of Smartphones, we are inching dangerously close to the dystopian world George Orwell predicted in “1984”.

But this isn’t a fiction novel, and one needs to look no further than China to understand what is coming to the West. Is this the kind of society in which we want to live and have our children grow up?

It is certainly our elites’ plan, who always crave more power, manoeuvring to increase and consolidate it. Under the guise of convenience, safety (never mind the hacking risks of our personal data…) and trojan horses such as covid and so-called climate change, along with the rapid progress in technology, they are closer than ever to reaching their vision of a techno-feudal society.

This is the globalist agenda pushed by organizations like the WEF, the UN with Agenda 2030, the Rockefeller Foundation, Bill Gates, other tech oligarchs –– and, in perfect lockstep, our own governments.

While these “stakeholders” have built this digital public infrastructure over decades, the latter still need our final vote. They need our consent.

To quote Dr. Mike Yeadon (Pfizer VP turned whistleblower) on digital ID adoption, “it’s the last truly voluntary, important decision you’ll ever make. Thereafter, you’re a passenger”.

Do not be fooled by the law’s current promise of optionality. Experience shows that such promises are often broken, and I believe e-ID will be mandatory down the line. Once enacted, you will be forced to comply with whichever rule your government dictates. There will be no escape from your digital jail once you’ve opted into it.

As a patriotic, freedom-loving Swiss national who values my individual sovereignty, I cannot condone such a dark, dehumanizing future. We are human beings, not QR codes, and I hope my fellow country men will reject e-ID this time around too, just as we did in 2021.

As this agenda advances in other nations across the world, we have a chance to lead by example, take a stand for freedom, and safeguard what our forefathers sought to protect in our Constitution. Our most fundamental rights are indeed at stake.

This article was first published in this week’s edition of Die Weltwoche.