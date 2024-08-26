While the U.S. election cycle is in full swing, the globalist institutions of the world such as the WHO march on with their agenda.

In case you’ve missed it, on August 14, 2024, the WHO declared “mpox” (formerly monkeypox) a “PHEIC” (Public Health Emergency of International Concern, pronounced FAKE, unironically).

To discuss these latest developments, James Roguski and I jumped on a call over the weekend. We spoke about what we know on mpox so far, how it fits in the broader context of the actual PHEIC (Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex, as coined by James), and whether it qualifies as the infamous “disease X”.

James also shared with us information on the upcoming WHO meetings/negotiations and, more importantly, advice on how to reclaim our own sovereignty when it comes to our health.

Listen to our conversation (1hr) here:

Since recording this episode, the WHO published their global Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan to “stop outbreaks of human-to-human transmission of mpox through coordinated global, regional, and national efforts”.

Naturally, surveillance, PCR testings, and vaccinations are at the center of their action plan. The “viruses” may vary, but the outcomes stay the same: they profit while people get sicker or die from their “solutions”.

To know more about mpox specifically, I also recommend these three insightful videos by AmazingPolly, listed below. They were published in 2022, when monkeypox was first declared a PHEIC. Though it was a different “clade” or variant back then, they are as relevant today:

Big Tech & Big Pharma Conspire to Hide A Cure!

BOOM! Medical Mafia Sends Ominous Message

You're A Lab Rat in their Experiment *Confirmed* - Monkeypox Vax Warning!

And for some levity, watch comedian Alistair Williams roast “Dr. Nurse Campbell” as he reviews the WHO’s recent mpox statements (18min):

If you haven’t watched it already, Williams’ previous roast exposing Campbell as a shill was epic. As were those of Bret Weinstein, Elon Musk, Joe Rogan… all on point.

Which brings me back to our convo with James, and these wise words he shared:

“You, individually, have to think for yourself. Trust no one, verify all of the information… there’s so much fake news out there, it’s coming from within our movement, and it’s also coming from government and official sources and medical establishment.”

James and I will continue to do our calls on a regular basis to keep track of mpox, the WHO treaty negotiations and other “PHEIC news”.

In the meantime, subscribe to James’ Substack, and contact him directly at (+1) 310-619-3055 for any questions.