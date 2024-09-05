Dear Readers,

A few months ago, three friends and I were inspired to create apparel featuring thought-provoking designs we wanted to wear. ANTI MATTERS was born.

Beyond offering cool clothing, our goal is to prompt people to question the state of our modern society, and defend our integrity as human beings in the face of its erosion.

While many engineered perils and poisons threaten our biological humanity, we started with a key theme that warrants our immediate attention: the digitization of all aspects of our lives and even human life itself.

This is our website: antimatters.world.

In the resources section, you will find our selection of articles, videos, and books to learn about the increasing dangers of the digital dystopia closing in on us.

Here is our manifesto, along with a sneak peek of some of our original AM content and apparel below — visit our site for the full experience!

ANTI MATTERS MANIFESTO

ANTI MATTERS protects the natural expression of the biological human.



ANTI MATTERS rejects all means that harm our biological, mental and spiritual integrity as humans.



ANTI MATTERS rejects the hybrid, digitized human.



ANTI MATTERS rejects the replacement of human creation and labor by machines.



ANTI MATTERS reminds people to honor their humanity and to not give it away to those who despise it.



ANTI MATTERS encourages people to maintain autonomy as a bio human and offers information on how.

Our first reel (sound on, and full screen view recommended):

Yours truly sporting some of our designs this summer:

Naturally, ANTI MATTERS is 100% human made. No A.I. was used to develop our brand, content or products — even our fonts were hand-drawn by our designer extraordinaire M.

While informing ourselves and researching these dark matters is imperative, it isn’t the most uplifting endeavor… thankfully, we greatly enjoy working on this creative project together, and thus prove our case: human connection/creativity overrides and conquers all.

The four of us hope you will adhere to ANTI MATTERS’ mission, appreciate our designs, and join us as we explore solutions and build our community of like-minded bio-humans.

Until next time,

Noor (and T, M & J)