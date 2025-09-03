Noor Bin Ladin

Discussion about this post

Heather K
Sep 4

Awesome Joe & Noor. Thank you!

Loved this observation from Joe: “Jesus said up on the mountain that we can either choose God or Mammon. Well, these people are exalting algorithmic Mammon. They worship their own creations. There is nothing but darkness in that glowing black mirror.”

Yashuafreak Hughesoever
Sep 3

Good interview! I'm a big fan of Noor & Joe both (although it is hard to tell since am not very enthusiastic or communicative)! Good to hear Joe's "beliefs" also, which are close to what have guessed listen to him for years now. Just hearing him state them makes them less offensive & me a little less sick from them. There is no Real science for evolution nor against Young Earth Creation tho', but i can't fault Joe for thinking so, since i did as well for most of my life, (which is why it makes me sick hearing allusions to my former delusions) & i not going to tell him how to think either but would like to encourage him to think again. Investigate the supposed evidence for yourself (although you seem so jaded against this form of religion you probably can't open your mind enough to(tho' u seem all too open to every new-agey & vague spirituality 1s)). You probably don't realize how much of this shows tho. You might just ask yourself why if this so called science is true they feel the need to feed it as propaganda to us starting as infants & in every movie, book, newscast, tv, show & prop it up so vehemently with our "education system" & mock & ban real creation science, as well as refusing to debate them for decades because they kept losing so bad it made the all hallowed theory look bad.

