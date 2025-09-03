Illustration by MAN’S WORLD

Earlier this year, my dear friend Joe Allen and I had a great discussion for my regular interview series “In Conversation With…” in MAN’S WORLD magazine.

Out of all my interviews for the mag, this one stands out as particularly important in light of the technological “progress” we are seeing, or rather the extreme speed and lengths to which we are being forced to adopt new technologies at the expense of our humanity.

A fascinating read.

As our world, our lives and even our selves, become more and more digitized, there is one person sending clear warnings about the perilous path on which we are being herded. His name is Joe Allen, author of DARK ÆON: Transhumanism And The War Against Humanity, and we better listen to what he has to say before we are all transformed into cyborgs, living in perpetuity in the cloud. As tech editor for Stephen K. Bannon’s War Room, he has also been covering the most pressing issues of our times on the show, including the push for transhumanism, the AI race and the Greater Replacement. While there are many immediate fires that need to be extinguished, such as migration, we must not lose sight of these equally, if not more, dangerous civilizational threats. Through the nefarious misuse of technology by these wannabe digital overlords, we risk losing our human agency and spirit. The stakes could not be higher. Thankfully, Joe is here to break it all down for us.

Noor Bin Ladin: Joe, tell us a bit about yourself, your background and how you went from being a rigger to SKB’s War Room’s tech editor?

Joe Allen: The transition from working backstage to being on camera and speaking onstage was surreal. All at once, I went from hanging lights to standing under them.

For over fifteen years, I climbed high steel for arena productions. I got to watch all sorts of performances from the catwalk or from behind the consoles front-of-house—usually laughing my ass off at whatever plastic persona they managed to get the crowd to cheer for. Roadies are nasty critics. Nowadays, I wonder what the lighting fags say about my own mad rants.

Then the Great Germ Panic of 2020 killed my career. The venues all shut down. The crowds dispersed. I took that opportunity to drive around our abandoned American highways. Honestly, it was a lot of fun. I climbed snow-covered Cascadian volcanoes and gathered up moss samples. Once my supplies ran out, I’d go into the cities to watch the nation degenerate into maskhole clashes and race riots. Along the way, I wrote about my experiences for ColdType magazine. Then in late 2020, I started writing about tech full-time for The Federalist.

When Steve Bannon found my work, I had just taken up residence out in Missoula, Montana. This was in spring of 2021. The lockdowns and rampant germaphobia had poisoned the land like radioactive snow. The Great Reset was upon us—you know, that “unprecedented opportunity” to force people to digitize their lives and all that. It was traumatic, honestly, and that global trauma still shows in my neuroses as well as out in the wider culture.

Even though I’d been writing professionally off-and-on since 2007, mass media was totally alien to me. Still, I threw myself into covering the global push toward transhumanism. Or at least that’s what we called it. The term is fuzzy and covers a lot of territory: human-AI symbiosis, metaverse perversion, biodigital convergence, you name it. Ol’ Klaus called it the Fourth Industrial Revolution—“the fusion of our physical, our digital, and our biological identities.”

Ironically, by going into digital media full-time, I got Great Reseted like hell. Steve Bannon turned me into a cyborg so I could criticize technology. It’s pretty fucked up and retarded, but then again, the modern world seems to favor the fucked up and retarded, so it tracks. I went from using a flip phone and avoiding all social media to living my life on a perpetual Skype call. I fused my goofy face and caustic opinions to the digital layer of the noosphere, all the while griping about how this is a destructive path. It’s like shooting up in a heroin den so you could tell the other junkies, “Man, this stuff is gonna kill ya!”

But here I am, Noor, and here you are. The trick is to be able to laugh at it, I suppose.

I do miss climbing the steel as a rigger. It was a great way to travel and I met all sorts of interesting people. Roadies are far more cultured and intelligent than you’d think. Most of them, anyway.

Arena-rigging made me into a responsible man. Before that, I was a dutiful student and decent outdoorsman, sure, but I didn’t really know how to excel in a complex male hierarchy. After learning the ropes—quite literally—I earned the respect of fellow men through physical and mental ability. I was proud to be called a rigger (with a hard “r”).

It was funny telling people my occupational title. Especially when I was working as a house rigger. Back in 2004, when I started my rigging career in Miami, I was chatting with a gang of black stagehands out by the loading dock. Our crew chief was this jaded Honduran guy—we’ll call him Alejandro—and he yelled out to the men standing by, “Let me get all my riggers over here!” Me and the black stagehands started to saunter over and Alejandro barked, “I said rigger—with an ‘r’!!” The black guys stopped and shuffled back to the loading dock. I kept going, though, abandoning all hope for a normal life with each step.

Getting on at the War Room was one more freak-out on a long, strange trip. Hanging out with Bannon and the boys has been a blast. And the ladies, too—I’m not trying to exclude anyone here. One of my fondest memories was taking a fifteen-hour road trip with Steve, his brother, and his nephew. It was like a National Lampoon’s vacation with grizzled old veterans as we drove along the US/Mexican border.

They told stories from their military days, stories about Hollywood, stories of political depravity. At one point, they made fun of me for pulling out an inflatable pillow to take a nap. Whatever, dude. You wish you had one.

What prompted you to write your book, DARK ÆON?

A desire to let the world know how insane the future will be. Or at least, to give a few thousand people a way to laugh about it. The reality of our ongoing civilizational transformation is lost on the wider public. I mean, people will freak out about creepy headlines—like “Elon Musk Implants Neuralink Brain Chip in First Patient” or “Artificial Intelligence is Generating Black Vikings – And That’s a Good Thing!”—but the real significance hasn’t hit home.

My hope was that by gathering together all the threads I was covering—the technological, the spiritual, the clinically insane—and weaving them into a single body of work, I could warn people of the changes ahead. It has been a success, but I still don’t think people are ready for what’s coming. Maybe there’s no way to prepare fully. Maybe we just have to go through it and swim against the current when we can.

Artificial intelligence is to the postmodern mind what the internet was to mass communications two decades ago. It’s gonna shake everything up. People say “AI is just a tool,” but most don’t understand that it’s a tool that uses you. At first, it’s “just a tool.” Then it’s a friend. Then it’s a teacher. For some, it’s a lover. For many, AI will be a god—the highest authority on what is good, beautiful, and true.

Anyone who thinks the onrush of artificial intelligence is insignificant must have missed the fact that doctors give kids hormone-blockers and mutilate their bodies. If you thought tranny babies were crazy, you ain’t seen nothing yet. Transgenderism is a good metaphor for transhumanism, really, with the latter promising superhuman AI, brain-computer interfaces, and genetic engineering.

You often hear people say, “Technology is fifty years ahead of anything you see today.” Well, scientists have been trying to turn men into women, and vice versa, since at least Weimar Germany. The fake tits and handcrafted Gumby penises are more sophisticated today, I’ll give them that. But for the most part, the trans establishment’s biggest accomplishment is convincing millions of people to call men “she” and women “he.” The same is true of artificial intelligence. It won’t be as powerful as the primal gods, let alone the Ultimate God. Even so, boosters will convince billions to call AI a “god,” and for some, it will be “God.”

People say we’re entering a “Golden Age.” I say we’re entering a dark aeon. Those two perspectives are not mutually exclusive, by the way. One man’s “nasty tranny” is another man’s “stick-pussy.”

As we speak, President Trump has just returned to the White House. Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos were front and center at his inauguration. What do you make of this rapprochement between Big Tech and the DJT camp?

Donald Trump is a heroic figure. My respect for him is tremendous. I was never a Trumper, really, but I was not a “Never Trumper,” either. Back in 2016, he earned my admiration for telling big truths—although he was always telling little lies, too, typical of a showroom salesman. On the one hand, Trump called out mass immigration and oligarchic power, and informed the world that Rosie O’Donnell is a fat bitch—these are big truths the Left wouldn’t touch. On the other hand, he just had to have the biggest inauguration crowd ever, the best vaccine ever, and more recently, his press secretary sounded the alarm on over-funded Palestinian condoms. So it’s a mixed bag.

The fact that Trump partnered with Musk is a terrible reality. That doesn’t mean it’s unexpected, or that I don’t understand it. Technology is power. Politics is all about power. So politicians will naturally embrace technology. Politicians also like money, and Musk isn’t short on that. Still, seeing Trump take in Musk as a “first buddy” was a bad omen for the future of America and the world. You have Donald J. Trump, the last great defender of Western civilization, embracing the world’s wealthiest transhumanist.

I wrote about this right-wing transhuman strain in my book, and I covered it critically on the War Room. This mostly fell on deaf ears. Oh well. I tried to warn people I have a Cassandra Complex, too, but no one would believe me.

Judging from this early phase of the administration, it appears we’re heading for an era of Trumpian Transhumanism. Of course, it may not go that way in the long-term. There are all sorts of possible paths, for both individuals and for the country as a whole. Be that as it may, the press conference on Trump’s second day in office was pretty unsettling.

There you had Trump endorsing the Stargate Project, joined at the podium by Oracle’s Larry Ellison, Softbank’s Masayoshi Son, and OpenAI’s Sam Altman. This is billed as the biggest AI infrastructure project in the world. Always the “biggest” and “greatest.” You had Ellison step up to boost the same AI-to-Vaxx Pipeline that was at the heart of Operation Warpspeed back in 2020, which caused God knows how many vaxx injuries. Now this fucking guy Ellison is promising cures for cancer. More of that show room salesmanship.

Then you had Masayoshi Son celebrating the rise of “artificial general intelligence” followed by “artificial superintelligence.” For the layman, just imagine AGI as a superhuman machine that can outthink any human being—a kind of daemon, if you will—followed by an algorithmic entity, ASI, that can self-improve to the point of becoming a digital god, or maybe the digital God. Masayoshi Son is Japanese, though, so he was up there calling it “artificiar superinterrigence.” It’s all so absurd.

Then a few days later, you had China releasing a digital mind virus in the form of DeepSeek’s R1 chatbot. People hailed it as an “industry-shaking breakthrough” in artificial intelligence. To be fair, it was definitely a lean, cheaply produced AI model. But it was based on OpenAI’s work and probably used way more compute for training than those commie bastards at DeepSeek claimed. So, a typical Chinese imitation.

If you think of Musk’s xAI as Coca-Cola and Altman’s OpenAI as Pepsi, then DeepSeek is the ridiculous Future Cola knock-off you’ll find in Chinese convenience stores. The slogan on each can reads: “Future will be better!” To stick with the soda metaphor, all this AI is just artificial flavoring to trick the cognitive modules of your brain. Pick whatever poison you like, but in the end, you end up with spiritual diabetes.

Anyway, by all appearances Trump is all in on this civilizational transformation. It should surprise no one. In a way, it isn’t really his fault. What’s he gonna do, ban AI? Pass laws against the development and use of brain implants? Throw that godforsaken vampire Bryan Johnson into a Guantanamo prison and feed him Twinkies until he accepts Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior? Ain’t gonna happen. Nor should it.

The problem of proliferating technology is not going to be solved by government. Not completely. It is a spiritual question that will require a spiritual response. These AIs, these genetic miracle cures, these fucking robots—they are the realization of ancient mythologies. Genetic engineering is the new Taoist alchemy. Robots are the new Talos of Greek mythology, or the golem of Jewish lore. Artificial intelligence is the Oracle of Delphi, or the Torah scroll put into the golem’s clay head. The difference is that AI, robots, and gene therapies aren’t symbolic stories anymore. They’re on the market in real life. You can buy any one of them right now for the low, low price of $666 a month!

My biggest gripe about Trump endorsing Musk and the Stargate Project—as much as I hate to gripe—is that it’s a symbolic coup. MAGA is the demographic most likely to resist this civilizational transformation toward transhuman ideals. Their hero, President Trump, just said it’s okay to join the borg. This is indeed a dark aeon.

On the other hand, by securing the border and disprivileging all those race-baiting, gender-bending twats who ran our federal government for years, Trump also bought America a little more time to determine its own destiny. Now, we can make these decisions ourselves. That is, if we don’t end up in prison for being “antisemitic,” which is entirely possible given current trends.

It’s been a pleasure appearing on the War Room with you, either as joint guests or in your capacity as host while Steve was being held hostage at Danbury. As their regular contributor on all things tech, how has it been navigating the politics side and how it intersects with direction Big Tech is taking society?

Thank you! The feeling is mutual, Noor.

Criticizing Trump never won me a lot fans on the War Room. To a lesser extent, the same is true of my criticism of Musk. It’s amazing that Bannon puts up with me, to be honest. My commentary has caused him all sorts of headaches, as you could imagine. The upside is that most of the Posse really does get it. People want to write off populists as uneducated or unintelligent, but that’s not true in my experience. A lot of people in the MAGA movement are extremely intelligent, whatever their level of schooling, and they’re astonishingly open-minded. That’s who I’m talking to.

Unfortunately, the dum-dums are pretty vocal and suck up way too much oxygen.

You remember when Trump put out a post claiming Kamala Harris was using AI to fake a huge crowd at that Wisconsin rally? Yeah, well, the crowd was real—the claim was fake. Those influencers were being kneejerk idiots and their memes drifted up to Trump’s social media team. I called that out on the War Room. People were pissed as hell. Or you remember when dozens of MAGA influencers parroted the claim that Hurricane Helene was steered over North Carolina by the goddamn Doppler radar system? That was unforgivably stupid and I explained why on the War Room. Talk about pissed off.

“Joebot is a fed!! He’s controlled opposition!” Believe what you want, you meme-addled zoobies. Don’t wanna hear the truth? Then click the next dumb headline in your feed.

The reality is I suck at politics about as much as I suck at finances. Political correctness takes enormous amounts of energy for me. People tend to think of PC as a left-wing thing, but there’s a lot of pressure on the Right to say things you don’t believe. “Biggest crowd ever!” or “Marxist demons!” or “Our Greatest Ally!”

I am not a malicious person. For the most part, I see PC prohibitions as respect and common decency taken to ridiculous extremes. For instance, let’s say you notice the disproportionate criminality in the black population. It’s quite reasonable to discuss these things in an intellectual conversation, or even in policy debates. However, common decency and respect means you don’t write off all blacks as criminals—which is innumerate, anyway—and you don’t use grim crime statistics as a club to beat an entire population into the ghetto.

But political correctness means you don’t ever bring up these hatefacts at all. You sit and stew on it, terrified, like a scared little worm on a family fishing trip.

This same dynamic exists among conservatives, too. For example, I don’t interpret every passage of the Bible literally. And I don’t accept arguments that cherry-pick certain passages to pass laws that affect everyone in my country. Yet I do have deep faith in the Bible, and I respect people’s differing views on it—even the Young Earth Creationists.

Common decency means I make space for biblical literalists and don’t beat them over the head with scientific facts. But some people want you to toe the line. Political correctness in this context means standing idly by while evolution is outlawed in public schools. I can’t accept that any more than forbidding a biology teacher from talking about Creationism.

Coming back to the War Room, though, Bannon has surprised me again and again. You never know what this guy is gonna do. He’s a crazy frickin’ Irishman! Dude might give me shit, but he also hands me endless amounts of rope to hang myself with.

Last spring, I gave a talk entitled “Images of Jesus” at a Masonic lodge. It delved into the various ways people have portrayed Jesus over the past two thousand years. I was hesitant to bring it up to Steve because he’s Catholic, but when I did, he insisted we air it on the War Room Rumble channel. The result was predictable. There I stood on the checkerboard tiles, discussing Jesus as Osiris, Jesus as the Omega Point, Jesus as a transracial icon. As you’d imagine, some people freaked the fuck out. They called me an occultist, a satanist, an emissary of the New World Order! I can tell you right now, I am not a satanist, and I don’t even believe in the New World Order. Not literally.

If you’re on the level, though, you don’t tell people how to think, or even what to think. You only give them things to think about. That’s what I try to do on the War Room, whether the subject is an AI antichrist or the robotic Greater Replacement. If the Posse winds up burning me at the stake, well, I already have my final speech prepared. They’ll have to laugh as they choke on my smoke.

As we’ve discussed multiple times on and offline, you and I are no fans of these tech oligarchs, and are weary of this technological “progress”. What key threats have you identified for the future of humanity?

The number one threat is human atrophy. As people become more and more dependent on digital technology, especially artificial intelligence, they’re prone to outsource their cognition to the machines. You can see a similar process in the evolutionary history of humanity. As our brains became bigger, hominids developed the cultural practice of cooking meats and vegetables. After a million years of selective pressure, our teeth became smaller, our jaws became weaker, our guts became more and more delicate. It was a trade-off. I don’t want to “return to monke,” as they say, yet the trend shouldn’t be ignored as we go forward.

When humans offload the powers of analysis and decision-making to machines, our thought becomes shallower. This isn’t just a superficial thing. It has deep neurological impacts. Our brains are literally rewired by technology. If you read books, for instance, a brain scan will reveal an altered structure compared to someone who doesn’t read. The same goes for oral cultures, where people memorize entire epics. Learning changes the brain. Technology changes the way we learn.

When you get Google-brained, you don’t learn much at all. You simply become a vessel for the algorithm. Your critical faculties atrophy. Your sense of self becomes tied to the machine. Taken to the extreme, a full on human-AI symbiote will be a pathetic creature. Yes, you’ll channel the cognitive potency of Grok or ChatGPT. On the other hand, you’re one dead battery away from being retarded.

Another key threat is the power of surveillance and psychological manipulation. In a secularized world, beady black cameras and data-mining algorithms become stand-ins for the eyes and ears of God. One problem authorities faced for a long time is how to process all of this surveillance data. Much of it is stored without ever being useful. Artificial intelligence holds out the promise of taking all this data and using it to identify unwanted behaviors.

In some cases, this might be positive. Maybe you use this vast technetronic grid to apprehend murderers or child-traffickers. Yet for the past few years, you saw these technologies used to identify and imprison grandmas who walked into the Capitol on J6. You saw pro-lifers tagged and tracked as potential “domestic terrorists.” It was nauseating. And this tech could be used against any political or ideological dissident. In China, that’s just how business is done.

I believe in God and the heavenly hierarchies. We are always being watched and judged—and forgiven. As embodied humans, we’re tasked with executing justice here on earth, acting on behalf of divine powers. But with mass surveillance and psychological manipulation, a small cohort are playing God. They invade the most intimate corners of our lives. Such hubris should be punishable by law. It should be stopped immediately, lest their hubris Immanentize the Eschaton.

Speaking of playing God, the real problem I have with transhumanism or techno-accelerationism—whatever you want to call it—is hubris. In the original Greek, hubris means challenging the gods, trying to usurp their place. What is reckless genetic engineering? It is playing God. What is the fusion of human brains and bodies to “godlike” AI and robotics? It’s the attempt to become gods. What is the quest to create artificial superintelligence? They’re trying to create a God they believe never existed.

Let’s assume this is impossible. Well then, it’s a delusional quest that ends in comedic disaster. Or what if they do succeed in summoning an all-powerful digital God? I imagine it ending in tragedy. Don’t get me wrong. I see the upsides. I hear the sales pitch. I simply don’t believe them.

Jesus said up on the mountain that we can either choose God or Mammon. Well, these people are exalting algorithmic Mammon. They worship their own creations. There is nothing but darkness in that glowing black mirror.

Can you summarize the basics and different currents of transhumanism for MAN’S WORLD readers?

Transhumanism, simply defined, is the quest to use science and technology to push Homo sapiens beyond all human limitation. It’s the drive to transcend our biology, to transform the species, to direct human evolution and facilitate our transition into entirely new forms of life.

So the first thing to know is it’s delusional. Hate to break it to ya, fellas—it ain’t gonna happen in this life. You’re stuck. We’ve got to deal with our human condition, generation after generation, until the end.

A transhumanist might say, “Wait a minute. We can communicate our thoughts across the planet at the speed of light. We can rain down nuclear warheads and obliterate any nation we choose. We can pilot submarines to the bottom of the ocean. We can fly to the moon!”

Yeah, well, assuming the moon is even real (I’m just kidding, Noor), if you look at an astronaut on film, you just see a naked ape bouncing across moondust. The man in a submarine is still a mere mortal. The guy staring down at a red button, finger itching, ready to make the decision over life or death? He is still human—all too human. If you ever start to believe humanity is about to transcend itself into some superior form, just scroll through your X timeline. That should sober you up.

If I could communicate anything about transhumanism as a term, it’s that the word is so overused as to be almost meaningless. It’s become a fashionable smear. I didn’t help that situation much. The subtitle of my book is “Transhumanism and the War Against Humanity” after all, and it was already passé by the time I started writing it.

What began as a school of thought attributed to Julian Huxley in 1956 (who took the term from the heretical Catholic priest Teilhard de Chardin), has branched out into countless approaches to technology and human potential. There is the Nietzschean transhumanism of Max More—originally called “extropy,” as opposed to entropy—but also the social justice transhumanism of Anders Sandberg or Martine Rothblatt.

You have the “optimalism” of the biohackers. You have the “effective altruists,” who want to steer technological “progress” towards egalitarianism and utilitarianism. You also have the opposing “effective accelerationists,” who want to advance technology at any cost. Then you have the average screen monkey, who screeches at the “evil transhumanists” on his smartphone while he scrolls videos of brain implants and robots, guided by algorithms to his next thought.

You can’t problematize every term out of existence. Despite its vagueness, “transhumanism” is pretty good shorthand for extreme technological idealism. So I’m sticking with it till the end of this interview. After that, we can come up with some other catchy term.

On a political level, the obsession with the World Economic Forum, “technocracy,” and “globalism” is way past its expiration date. I get it. It is a real problem, and it was a useful talking point. But as I’ve tried to point out for years now, “transhumanism” is neither left-wing nor right-wing, neither globalist nor nationalist, and ultimately, neither secular nor religious. Technology is power, and therefore transhumanism is trans-ideological.

That’s how we went from Marxists criticizing “capitalist transhumanism” at the turn of the century to right-wing pundits condemning “evil globalist transhumanism.” These days, many of those same pundits are lauding “good American technology” such as AI and brain implants. What’s the difference between “evil transhumanism” and “good technology”? About six months.

The way I see it, technology is the gray goo we’re all swimming in. Individuals and communities will accept or reject it to varying degrees. To the extent you choose to reject any technological monstrosity, don’t be self-righteous and hypocritical about it. (Sent from my iTrode.)

Your field of research is much broader than just technology, as you analyse these developments through the prism of religious beliefs, with a focus on Gnosticism. Please elaborate on the correlation between the two.

What we’re witnessing is the rise of techno-religion, or rather, an array of techno-religions. In some cases, ancient religious aims are being converted into tech products. Personal AI agents are the new guardian angels. Uploading one’s personality into a robot is the new reincarnation. Consorting with sexbots is the new tantra.

In other cases, technology is being bolted onto ancient religious traditions of every sort. Prayer apps and meditation apps are commonplace. AI-generated icons are all over social media. Various churches, mosques, and temples have consecrated holy robots for the layman’s edification.

Such religious analogies expose the continuity between ancient and futuristic forms. On a superficial level, you could say AI clones of the deceased are like the Christian resurrection. Brain stimulation to allay anxiety is similar to Buddhist or Hindu samadhi. In the same way, one could say the ambition to transcend human flesh is akin to Gnosticism. Indeed, the concept of gnosis, or “spiritual knowledge,” bears some resemblance to the hidden knowledge uncovered by artificial intelligence. But in all cases, these make for better analogies than rigorous theories. The “Gnostic” angle in particular is overdone.

The title of my book, Dark Aeon, is an homage to the Gnostic vision of the heavenly hierarchies called Aeons. It comes from a 1941 poem by David Jones, who wrote ominously about the “cosmocrats of the dark aeon.” I should emphasize this isn’t some Wiki-brained buzzword. Dark Aeon has nothing to do with that weak-ass “Gnostic Marxist Hermetic Fascist Hegelian Dialectic” fad.

I’ve studied Gnosticism seriously since my undergrad days at the University of Tennessee, over two decades ago. It’s a fascinating piece of religious history. It’s a story of freethinkers who were suppressed by orthodox heretic-hunters. One of my best friends is a priest in the Ecclesia Gnostica, a modern revival of the ancient Gnostic tradition. Even though I don’t consider myself a Gnostic, it’s a powerful lens onto our fallen world. Paranoid freaks have called me a “Gnostic sympathizer.” I’ll accept that one with pride.

One of the defining features of Gnosticism is its negative view of materialism. If you were to imagine a spectrum with dense matter on the left side and pure Spirit on the right, then atheism would be on the far left side. Christianity would be toward the right, but only partway, because orthodox Christians accept the original goodness of material creation. Gnosticism would be on the far right side of the spectrum, embracing pure Spirit and rejecting the illusions and ignorance of the material.

The transhuman or posthuman vision, with some exceptions, creates a sort of spiritual horseshoe. By attempting to create a digital realm into which one can escape from the flesh, it seeks to drive ever deeper into the material. It seeks to refine matter and physical energy into some sort of spiritual form, in which complex information itself becomes the highest spiritual good. Yet it remains a purely materialistic worldview. Digital transhumanism and Gnosticism both seek to transcend the flesh. The latter aims away from the material world toward the original spiritual realms. The former aims toward a newly created digital realm—which is the ultimate material form.

In all its diversity, transhumanism is no more Gnostic than it is Christian or Buddhist or atheistic. But the concept of “gnostic transhumanism” is useful for lowbrow heretic-hunters, so that conflation isn’t going away any time soon.

Coming back to this new administration, what concrete advice would you give team Trump to curb the tech takeover we face, if it is at all possible?

Use whatever technologies are necessary to protect the country from foreign adversaries. Take whatever measures you can to shield Americans from those same technologies. The choice is yours, Mr. President. Our fate is in your hands. Choose wisely.

One question I always asks my MAN’S WORLD interview guests, is how they view masculinity today. I’m wondering what your thoughts are on this topic considering the digitization of humans, male and female, and the link between transhumanism and transgenderism.

Manhood is inherently biological. It’s as primal as the XY chromosome pair. Different cultures will express male brawn in different ways, but in every culture the world over, a man is still a man. He is a fighter. He is a driving force. He is the yang to the feminine yin. In agricultural societies, an ambitious man seeks a top position in a masculine hierarchy. This requires sophistication and cleverness, but in most cases, it also requires physical courage. It takes balls.

One of the problems of high technology is the way it neutralizes these primal masculine drives. It takes balls to shoot another man on the battlefield, sure, but it takes way more balls to run at an enemy with a sword and try to hack him to death. What about a man who dons a pair of VR goggles to pilot a kamikaze drone into an enemy? That takes no balls at all. Pushing a button to fire an AI-guided missile? Hell, a girl could do that.

This problem of neutralization cuts both ways. Consider the prospect of surrogate pregnancy or artificial wombs. One of the greatest powers a woman has is to carry a child in her belly. The use of birth control temporarily neutralizes that power, like a flower bud that never really blooms. With the extreme ideal of artificial wombs—which are touted by lefty transhumanists as a means to transcend the burden of childbirth—you see a gross neutralization of feminine power.

On the other hand, technology provides ways to enhance one’s masculinity, at least on a biological level. You can get jacked with anabolic steroids. You can gobble Viagra till your knob explodes. You can monitor your T-levels day by day to ensure you have enough spunk to master the universe. Hell, even if you were born a chick, in a hi-tech society you can inject enough male hormones to get ripped and grow a full beard.

So how do you become a man in the modern world? To some extent, I think it’s best to capture the primal conditions as much as possible, even if it requires some artifice. Go out into the wilderness for as long as you can survive. Howl at the moon. Confront other men on a physical level through martial arts. Engage other men in contests of wit. Reconnect to ancient tradition and exhibit your competence through elaborate social and spiritual rituals. Find your place in some male hierarchy or another, whether it’s the boy scouts or a sports team or a fed-infested survivalist group. Pick a fight with a humanoid robot.

It ain’t easy being a man in this technetronic machine age, but that’s just life. You have to suck it up and not whine about it. Anything worth having is worth fighting for, and all men have fought for their place since the caveman days. So wipe off that blood, raise your fist, and fight, fight, FIGHT!

Aside from your War Room reporting, you’ve got several ongoing projects, including your Substack “Singularity Weekly” and podcast “The Omega Point” (which can be found at joebot.xyz). What’s next for you in the coming months?

My plan is to use every means at my disposal to transcend the subject of transhumanism. Technology may be the most relevant topic in the world right now, but good Lord, is it boring. If you don’t see me onscreen, come find me in the woods.

Originally published in MAN’S WORLD. Previous interviews can be found here.