As fellow conspiracy theorists and truth seekers will know, there are countless rabbit holes to fall into and research. Few are more fundamental than our monetary system, as it underpins our entire world. This is why I wanted to share with you some of the sources that taught me about central banking over the years.

The list I’ve compiled below is a great place to start if you have little to no knowledge on the subject, but also helpful for those with prior notions and understanding due to the quality of the content.

As I have often discussed in interviews, we may never know who sits atop the pyramid of control. Multiple layers of obfuscation have been set up in order to keep these names hidden behind elaborate financial structures and ridiculous veils such as Forbes’ lists of “richest people in the world”. One thing is certain, those who control the banks control the rest.

Many people tried to warn us about the dangers of our centralized financial system over the past few hundred years, including economists, politicians and America’s Founding Fathers’ (not all). Looking at the history of central banking in the U.S. and its struggle for monetary independence is particularly fascinating. After several failed attempts and temporary successes throughout the 19th century, the international bankers finally got their way in 1913 when they created the Federal Reserve (FED).

One staunch voice who spoke out against the FED at the time was Charles August Lindbergh, congressman from Minnesota (1907-1917) and father of aviator Charles Lindbergh. Ahead of the enactment of the FED, Congressman Lindbergh stated the following:

“This [Federal Reserve Act] establishes the most gigantic trust on earth. When the President [Woodrow Wilson] signs this bill, the invisible government of the monetary power will be legalized... the worst legislative crime of the ages is perpetrated by this banking and currency bill.”

In a 1916 congressional address, he further excoriated the FED and denounced the “invisible government” along with its stranglehold over the political system:

"The plain truth is that neither of these great parties, as at present led and manipulated by an 'invisible government,' is fit to manage the destinies of a great people, and this fact is well understood by all who have had the time and have used it to investigate."

Later, Congressman Louis T. McFadden from Pennsylvania (1915-1935) embarked on a contentious campaign to dismantle the FED over the course of many years.

Here are two of his spot-on quotes:

“We have, in this country, one of the most corrupt institutions the world has ever known. I refer to the Federal Reserve. This evil institution has impoverished the people of the United States and has practically bankrupted our government. It has done this through the corrupt practices of the moneyed vultures who control it.”

"When the Federal Reserve Act was passed, the people of these United States did not perceive that a world banking system was being set up here. A super-state controlled by international bankers and international industrialists acting together to enslave the world for their own pleasure. Every effort has been made by the FED to conceal its powers but the truth is the FED has usurped the government."

Of course, many of you will be familiar with Congressman Ron Paul’s more recent objections to the FED. On why he believes we should End the FED:

First reason is, it's not authorized in the Constitution, it's an illegal institution. The second reason, it's an immoral institution, because we have delivered to a secretive body the privilege of creating money out of thin air; if you or I did it, we'd be called counterfeiters, so why have we legalized counterfeiting? But the economic reasons are overwhelming: the Federal Reserve is the creature that destroys value.

In light of the recent disgusting bill that passed over the weekend in the House whereby billions of USD will be sent overseas (i.e. laundered), I’ll end this section with another fitting quote from Ron Paul:

“It is no coincidence that the century of total war coincided with the century of central banking.”

The reasons these historical and contemporary figures vehemently oppose the FED are explained in the following books and videos. Please feel free to post your suggestions as well in the comments. This is a critical topic that warrants much more of our attention. It is the proverbial head of the snake. If we do not become financially literate - fast - on questions such as the difference between money vs. currency, the ills of usury and fractional reserve banking etc, we will be doomed.

The world has been running on a giant, unfathomable ponzi scheme. Should the Globalist bankers get their way and implement Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), it’ll be game over. Our serfdom will be complete and sealed, ad perpetuam remanentiam.

Inform yourself and others within your community.

Documentaries:

I’ve watched others, but this is my starter pack. Highly recommend all of them.

Century of Enslavement: The History of the Federal Reserve – by James Corbett

End of the Road: How Money Became Worthless – by Tim Demalstro

The Great Taking - by David Webb

All Wars Are Bankers’ Wars - by Michael Rivero

Educational videos:

I found Professor Barth’s Youtube channel 2-3 years ago. His lecture series on money is excellent. I have yet to watch his playlist on the U.S. Dollar, which I’m sure is worth it too.

The History of Money

History of the U.S. Dollar

Books:

No list of recommendations on central banking would be complete without G. Edward Griffin’s seminal book, The Creature of Jekyll Island. It’s the first one I picked up years ago.

I have only read parts of Eustace Mullins’ The Secrets of the Federal Reserve, but it is considered by many to be the definitive book on the subject. An online version is available here.

I’m 1/3 through The Tower of Basel by Adam Lebor, which is very informative. It is the first book of its kind dedicated to the history of this shadowy institution. I still have to research the author and his background, which is always important when reading a book/article etc. It can indicate whether there might be a bias or if it’s a limited hangout, and keeping it in mind when reading.

News:

Catherine Austin Fitts is the person to follow for news and updates on the monetary system, along with her deeper analysis, via her website The Solari Report. Their breakdown of the FED, its history and structure is very helpful. Fitts also gives great talks and interviews.

That’s my round up for now. I have more files and books on my shelf to be sorted and shared with you, but I think this is a solid first list.

Hopefully, it will set you on your own quest for knowledge and financial freedom.

Illustration from 1912