As fellow conspiracy theorists and truth seekers will know, there are countless rabbit holes to fall into and research. Few are more fundamental than our monetary system, as it underpins our entire world. This is why I wanted to share with you some of the sources that taught me about central banking over the years.
The list I’ve compiled below is a great place to start if you have little to no knowledge on the subject, but also helpful for those with prior notions and understanding due to the quality of the content.
As I have often discussed in interviews, we may never know who sits atop the pyramid of control. Multiple layers of obfuscation have been set up in order to keep these names hidden behind elaborate financial structures and ridiculous veils such as Forbes’ lists of “richest people in the world”. One thing is certain, those who control the banks control the rest.
Many people tried to warn us about the dangers of our centralized financial system over the past few hundred years, including economists, politicians and America’s Founding Fathers’ (not all). Looking at the history of central banking in the U.S. and its struggle for monetary independence is particularly fascinating. After several failed attempts and temporary successes throughout the 19th century, the international bankers finally got their way in 1913 when they created the Federal Reserve (FED).
One staunch voice who spoke out against the FED at the time was Charles August Lindbergh, congressman from Minnesota (1907-1917) and father of aviator Charles Lindbergh. Ahead of the enactment of the FED, Congressman Lindbergh stated the following:
“This [Federal Reserve Act] establishes the most gigantic trust on earth. When the President [Woodrow Wilson] signs this bill, the invisible government of the monetary power will be legalized... the worst legislative crime of the ages is perpetrated by this banking and currency bill.”
In a 1916 congressional address, he further excoriated the FED and denounced the “invisible government” along with its stranglehold over the political system:
"The plain truth is that neither of these great parties, as at present led and manipulated by an 'invisible government,' is fit to manage the destinies of a great people, and this fact is well understood by all who have had the time and have used it to investigate."
Later, Congressman Louis T. McFadden from Pennsylvania (1915-1935) embarked on a contentious campaign to dismantle the FED over the course of many years.
Here are two of his spot-on quotes:
“We have, in this country, one of the most corrupt institutions the world has ever known. I refer to the Federal Reserve. This evil institution has impoverished the people of the United States and has practically bankrupted our government. It has done this through the corrupt practices of the moneyed vultures who control it.”
"When the Federal Reserve Act was passed, the people of these United States did not perceive that a world banking system was being set up here. A super-state controlled by international bankers and international industrialists acting together to enslave the world for their own pleasure. Every effort has been made by the FED to conceal its powers but the truth is the FED has usurped the government."
Of course, many of you will be familiar with Congressman Ron Paul’s more recent objections to the FED. On why he believes we should End the FED:
First reason is, it's not authorized in the Constitution, it's an illegal institution. The second reason, it's an immoral institution, because we have delivered to a secretive body the privilege of creating money out of thin air; if you or I did it, we'd be called counterfeiters, so why have we legalized counterfeiting? But the economic reasons are overwhelming: the Federal Reserve is the creature that destroys value.
In light of the recent disgusting bill that passed over the weekend in the House whereby billions of USD will be sent overseas (i.e. laundered), I’ll end this section with another fitting quote from Ron Paul:
“It is no coincidence that the century of total war coincided with the century of central banking.”
The reasons these historical and contemporary figures vehemently oppose the FED are explained in the following books and videos. Please feel free to post your suggestions as well in the comments. This is a critical topic that warrants much more of our attention. It is the proverbial head of the snake. If we do not become financially literate - fast - on questions such as the difference between money vs. currency, the ills of usury and fractional reserve banking etc, we will be doomed.
The world has been running on a giant, unfathomable ponzi scheme. Should the Globalist bankers get their way and implement Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), it’ll be game over. Our serfdom will be complete and sealed, ad perpetuam remanentiam.
Inform yourself and others within your community.
Documentaries:
I’ve watched others, but this is my starter pack. Highly recommend all of them.
Century of Enslavement: The History of the Federal Reserve – by James Corbett
End of the Road: How Money Became Worthless – by Tim Demalstro
The Great Taking - by David Webb
All Wars Are Bankers’ Wars - by Michael Rivero
Educational videos:
I found Professor Barth’s Youtube channel 2-3 years ago. His lecture series on money is excellent. I have yet to watch his playlist on the U.S. Dollar, which I’m sure is worth it too.
Books:
No list of recommendations on central banking would be complete without G. Edward Griffin’s seminal book, The Creature of Jekyll Island. It’s the first one I picked up years ago.
I have only read parts of Eustace Mullins’ The Secrets of the Federal Reserve, but it is considered by many to be the definitive book on the subject. An online version is available here.
I’m 1/3 through The Tower of Basel by Adam Lebor, which is very informative. It is the first book of its kind dedicated to the history of this shadowy institution. I still have to research the author and his background, which is always important when reading a book/article etc. It can indicate whether there might be a bias or if it’s a limited hangout, and keeping it in mind when reading.
News:
Catherine Austin Fitts is the person to follow for news and updates on the monetary system, along with her deeper analysis, via her website The Solari Report. Their breakdown of the FED, its history and structure is very helpful. Fitts also gives great talks and interviews.
That’s my round up for now. I have more files and books on my shelf to be sorted and shared with you, but I think this is a solid first list.
Hopefully, it will set you on your own quest for knowledge and financial freedom.
The Author certifies this article is one hundred percent human made and that no AI was used to produce this article.
Great work Noor! Those that control the currency, food and energy, control the world. That means us. The monstrosity that passed the US house last week, proves they care nothing for the people,truth or justice. The pictures of them waving the Ukrainian flag in the House made me sick. Speaker Johnson with no johnson , with all his talk of being a Christian ,has displayed utter contempt for the constitution . The constitution is not suspended just because the intelligence agencies scared him. Thanks for the great thinking and writing.
In order for the Globalist Fascist Oligarchy to finally achieve their centuries old goal of a One-World Global Empire they must first accomplish two prerequisite goals:
1. The “Great Collapse of Society” using the methods propounded by the Frankfurt School.
2. The abolition of the US Constitution that legitimizes the USA as an independent sovereign nation-state, and that guarantees and protects citizen’s personal liberty, personal rights, and personal property ownership.
The only thing standing in the way of the Globalist Fascist Oligarchy achieving their goal of a NWO One-World Global Empire is the US Constitution that legitimizes the USA as an independent sovereign nation-state, and guarantees and protects each citizen’s personal liberty, personal rights, and personal property ownership. Donald Trump is the leader and standard bearer of the “America First MAGA Patriots” movement that holds the US Constitution in its fist and waves it in the faces of the Deep State RINO Establishment and the Globalist Fascist Oligarchy. This is why the Globalists have declared Donald Trump as their Enemy No. 1 who must be destroyed in any manner possible, legal or not, at all costs. Enemy No. 2 is anyone who supports Trump.
The “Great Collapse of Society”
“The Frankfurt School and “Critical Theory”
The “Frankfurt School,” or Institute for Social Research, was set up by a group of Marxist intellectuals in Germany in 1923, affiliated to the University of Frankfurt and independently of the Communist Party, which has been influential in the development of Marxist theory ever since.
The Frankfurt School believed that as long as an individual had the belief – or even the hope of belief – that his divine gift of reason could solve the problems facing society, then that society would never reach the state of hopelessness and alienation that they considered necessary to provoke socialist revolution. Their task, therefore, was as swiftly as possible to undermine the Judeo-Christian legacy. To do this they called for the most negative destructive criticism possible of every sphere of life which would be designed to de-stabilize society and bring down what they saw as the ‘oppressive’ order. Their policies, they hoped, would spread like a virus—‘continuing the work of the Western Marxists by other means’ as one of their members noted.
To further advance their ‘quiet’ incremental cultural revolution (Fabian Socialism) – but giving us no ideas about their plans for the future – the School recommended (among other things):
Divide and Conquer.
The oppressed and their oppressors.
1. The creation of racism offenses.
2. Continual change to create confusion.
3. The teaching of sex and homosexuality to children.
4. The undermining of schools’ and teachers’ authority.
5. Huge immigration to destroy identity.
6. The promotion of excessive drinking/drug abuse.
7. Emptying of churches.
8. An unreliable legal system with bias against victims of crime.
9. Dependency on the state or state benefits.
10. Control and dumbing down of media.
11. Encouraging the breakdown of the family.
One of the main ideas of the Frankfurt School was to exploit Freud’s idea of ‘pan-sexualism’ – the search for pleasure, the exploitation of the differences between the sexes, the overthrowing of traditional relationships between men and women. To further their aims they would:
• attack the authority of the father, deny the specific roles of father and mother, and wrest away from families their rights as primary educators of their children.
• abolish differences in the education of boys and girls
• abolish all forms of male dominance – hence the presence of women in the armed forces
• declare women to be an ‘oppressed class’ and men as ‘oppressors.’
